Zayn Malik ‘Jealous’ As Harry Styles Set To Dominate One Direction Solo Career

Zayn Malik is not looking forward to Harry Styles’ debut album release, it’s been alleged.

The 24-year-old, who infamously quit the group amid their successful world tour, in 2015, has enjoyed worldwide chart success with hit singles including “Pillowtalk” and “I Don’t Want To Live Forever” featuring Taylor Swift.

But according to Hollywood Life, Zayn Malik seems to think that Harry is going to steal his shine as a solo artist — mainly because of the supposed fact that Styles was always known to have been the most popular in the group, so his solo success is almost guaranteed, it’s claimed.

In July 2016, Daily Mail reported that Zayn Malik’s former pal had signed a whopping $80 million record deal with Columbia, the same company that houses artists such as Beyonce, Adele, and Shakira.

The deal will see Harry commit himself to the obligation of releasing three studio albums under the label, and considering the hefty amount that Columbia was willing to sign him for, it’s apparent that a gigantic marketing campaign will follow once the debut album release date nears.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that the whole idea of seeing Harry Styles actively move forward with his album is beginning to worry Zayn Malik, who allegedly thinks that the One Direction member will most likely open with bigger numbers due to his popularity.

“Zayn has been flying high on his success as a solo artist, but he’s stressing out big time now that Harry’s coming out with a new album. He’s worried that Harry is going to steal his thunder and overshadow what he’s worked so hard for,” the insider shares.

“Out of all the 1D guys, Harry is the one Zayn has always felt the most competitive with, and with good reason. He’s been hearing from music insiders that Harry’s new work is the bomb, it’s edgy, it’s different and it’s going to dominate the charts.”

Zayn Malik, just like everybody else, is still being kept in the dark regarding the official release date for the forthcoming album from Harry — it’s predicted that the record could hit stores early 2018, but a rep for Styles has yet to confirm this.

Regarding Zayn Malik’s frustration in knowing that his former pal is working up a number of potential hits, it doesn’t help that the twosome are no longer friends.

As revealed by Zayn in previous interviews, the 24-year-old has not kept in touch with some of the band members following his abrupt exit during their world tour. It was claimed that Harry, in particular, was furious with Malik for walking away, only to then learn that the “BeFour” hitmaker had signed a record deal to launch a solo career.

It’s said that Harry and Zayn Malik haven’t spoken since the drama went down two years ago. There’s a level of trust and respect that was broken, an insider claimed at the time, adding that Harry is not losing sleep over what happened; he just didn’t appreciate how it was handled on Zayn’s end.

Regarding Styles’ new album, rumor has it that the singer has been working with endless producers, some of which are famously known to have helped Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna land some of their biggest hits of their career.

News of Zayn Malik’s supposed jealousy regarding his rival’s upcoming record comes just weeks after it was claimed that the former One Direction member had started recording material for his sophomore album.

For all that fans know, Zayn Malik could very well go head-to-head with Harry if the singer was to finish recording his new material in the same timeframe as Styles. Although, from what sources have gathered, Zayn Malik would most likely want to avoid releasing his album the same time as Harry’s.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]