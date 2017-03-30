Selena Gomez Enjoys Having ‘Personal Life’ With The Weeknd: Wedding Planned?

Selena Gomez has revealed that she very much enjoys having a personal life again.

The singer, who is currently dating R&B singer The Weeknd, couldn’t be happier to know that she’s no longer finding herself oversharing all of her private moments with the men she dates on the internet, which she says became something that every celebrity was doing at one point.

During Selena Gomez’s romance with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez never shied away from posting photos of herself with the “Sorry” singer on social media, which, of course, opened the doors for fans to comment, criticize, and weigh in with their thoughts about the photos.

In doing so, the photos would also allow tabloids to speculate what was going on between the couple, and when there was a lack of sharing, it was instantly believed that there must have been trouble in paradise between Selena Gomez and Justin.

Living her life in that sort of way played a significant part as to why Selena Gomez ended up checking herself into rehab, the songstress explained. The singer added that it was unhealthy for her to care so much about sharing her life and her photos on social media where one is validated through a number of likes, she says.

Now that she has successfully completed her time at a facility in Tennessee and has found herself in the happiest relationship she’s ever been in, Selena Gomez is keen to protect the great thing she shares with The Weeknd, convinced that the romance will last as long as there’s a barrier with the internet.

Gomez has gushed in recent interviews about her genuine happiness to see herself where she’s at in her life right now, but it was in her interview with Today where Selena makes it known that her personal life will continue to remain as private as possible, for obvious reasons.

“Right now, I’m actually enjoying finding moments for myself,” Selena Gomez reveals, as cited by Hollywood Life. “I like having a little mystery to where I’m at. I think that makes me feel very empowered, very in control of where I’m at.”

“I’m taking time to have a personal life. I’m doing things that I love that I’m passionate about that I care about…it just makes me happy. I’ve tried to use my platform to live by example. I want [girls] to see that they’re able to have the same dreams and same goals. There’s so much pressure for young girls and I want them to feel capable of doing anything.”

Another reason why Selena Gomez might be so keen to keep her relationship with The Weeknd private could potentially come down to her supposed plans in eventually tying the knot with the 26-year-old, as previously revealed by multiple reports.

Selena Gomez is said to have gushed to her friends and family members that she certainly sees herself having a future with The Weeknd. She’s reportedly convinced that getting married and having his children is something she sees in their future together.

Of course, if Selena Gomez is going to make that happen, she wants to continue her relationship the way it has been for the past couple of months, refraining from oversharing information that fans shouldn’t necessarily be in-the-know about.

Selena Gomez is said to be finalizing studio sessions for the release of her upcoming album, which sources say is expected to hit stores later this year, followed by a planned world tour sometime in 2018.

Fans can’t contain their excitement, with many believing that The Weeknd will most likely feature on one of the forthcoming songs with his girlfriend. But that kind of public affection, with fans assuming that a music video will follow, is as much as the duo is willing to share as far as their romance is concerned.

Are you liking Selena Gomez’s new approach when it comes to dating?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]