Kourtney Kardashian Dissing Sisters: Wants Regular Man After Scott Disick Split

Kourtney Kardashian has somewhat dissed her famous sisters, saying that she’s not interested in dating rappers and athletes because those relationships have a tendency to fall apart after a couple of years.

The mother-of-three has been single for a couple of months now, having officially ended things with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly came to the realization that things would never get better between herself and Disick, who she allegedly believed had chosen the partying lifestyle over bonding time with Kourtney and the kids — something which the reality star loves doing the most.

It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian is more of a stay-at-home mother. She doesn’t travel as much as her siblings, and she tries to be by her kids’ side as much as she can, which is, of course, a completely different approach than to Scott, who is known to fly all around the world to host parties for a living.

Now that she’s acknowledged the fact that she’ll never get back with Scott, Kourtney Kardashian is on the hunt for a new man, Hollywood Life reveals, stressing that her next partner can’t be an athlete or a rapper, having seen how that has turned out for sisters in the past.

Kourtney hates the idea of being alone by herself while her man is traveling from country to country for his work obligations. She couldn’t possibly imagine dating an athlete who spends most of his time on the road, or a rapper that is committed to touring the world like Kanye West.

At this point, Kourtney Kardashian is far from picky when it comes to the men she’s interested in dating. So long as her next lover is located and spends the majority of his time in Los Angeles, knows how to handle children and has the same kind of views about making kids one of the main priorities in having a successful relationship, Kourtney will be interested.

“Kourtney [Kardashian] is up for dating new guys,” a source explains. Kourtney “has a few things she is looking for in a boyfriend: first, he can’t be a professional athlete and secondly, no rappers.”

“Unlike her sisters, Kourt wants someone who will be more available and is not always working on the road. While Khloe Kardashian and her beau are flying back and forth from Cleveland to Los Angeles to see each other, as revealed by E! Online, Kim and Kanye are often apart from one another as West is working on new music or touring the world, consequently keeping the duo far away.

“That has not been Kourtney’s style. She has tended to stay in LA area more and doesn’t travel as much as her sisters so it makes senses she would want to date someone who was nearby.”

Kourtney Kardashian is certain that she’ll eventually meet someone who has the same kind of requirements that she is looking for in a relationship. She’s no longer interested in the partying and the idea of traveling all over the world when she can make most of her money from home.

Family is the most important thing to Kourtney, and now that she knows where she stands with Scott Disick, she’s not looking back at the possible chance of getting back with her ex-boyfriend. Kardashian has moved on and is ready to meet her next partner.

“It’s taken Kourtney ages to get to this stage, but it seems she is finally, genuinely over Scott. She’s determined to keep a good relationship with him, and she says he will always be a part of the family — as well as the father of their kids obviously, but Kourtney’s done with obsessing over what he’s doing with who, and dreaming about getting him back.”

