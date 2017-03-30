One Major Allegation In Infamous Trump-Russia Dossier Reportedly ‘Verified’

It has been reported for months now that there seemed to be a major connection between Russia and President Trump and his administration, now there is at least one verification from the dossier released on the connections. It seems every other day, new reports come out regarding a connection between Russia and someone from the Trump administration. Nothing ever truly gets out of hand, but things have gotten a bit odd since the reports have heated up.

What may be the more important report comes from former MI6 agent Christopher Steele, who months ago shared a dossier that included a ton of information regarding Russia’s influence in the 2016 Presidential election. Some of the things involved in the dossier were pretty big, but nothing was ultimately 100 percent confirmed at the time. Now, it appears that least one key part of the dossier has been verified.

The BBC was able to confirm one of the parts of the Steele Dossier recently, where the media outlet claimed it had verified a report regarding Mikhail Kalugin. The original report from Steele claimed….

“A leading Russian diplomat, Mikhail KULAGIN, had been withdrawn from Washington at short notice because Moscow feared his heavy involvement in the US presidential election operation…would be exposed in the media there.”

Kalugin worked at the Russian embassy’s economics section and vacated the United States in August of 2016. This is pretty significant in connection, as there was clear proof that Kalugin did connect back to Russia. Paul Wood of the BBC wrote in his piece regarding Kalugin….

“Sources I know and trust have told me the US government identified Kalugin as a spy while he was still at the embassy. It is not clear if the American intelligence agencies already believed this when they got Steele’s report on the ‘diplomat,’ as early as May 2016. But it is a judgment they made using their own methods, outside the dossier.”

This was not where Wood stopped, as he claimed afterward that “a retired member of a US intelligence agency told me that Kalugin was being kept under surveillance before he left the US.” This is a pretty big deal considering they had eyes on him knowing that there was something that needed to be monitored. The BBC is not where this first connects, as McClatchy reported a similar finding back in February regarding the true nature of Kalugin’s work.

McClatchy reports that Kalugin denied those allegations made against him, claiming his departure had been in the works for some time at that point, and it was announced no less than six months before he left. Obviously, due to the content inside, Steele’s dossier has proven to be quite controversial since it first came out. This is usually more of an issue with President Trump and his administration, as well as supports of Trump.

Most of them claim the dossier is a fabrication or as Trump would claim, “fake news.” However, if the BBC is correct in what they claim here, then that obviously means that other things in Steele’s dossier could also be true as well. With one story being proven verified, could that lead to others being proven soon?

NBC reported recently that the Senate Intelligence Committee is working on scheduling an interview with Christopher Steele. Obviously, they will want to question him about his findings, and of course, how he knew any of these things. They will certainly want to know who he spoke with, where he looked, and everything in-between.

Due to his work in MI6, he will most likely be limited in what he can tell the United States Senate, however. Usually, even after removing themselves from the agency, spies or anyone working within an agency like MI6 keep any secret or how they came about it to themselves. Steele could be free with his knowledge, though, but due to the fact that the U.S. is not his home, he is not bound by law to say anything. He may need to, however, in order to confirm his words.

If Steele was able to come across his information in ways the United States intelligence community can confirm, then what he said could lead to some interesting things. As of now, there is no concrete, 100 percent proven evidence that Russia hacked the election for Trump to win or that Trump himself knew about something like that. This is what is known. That said, we should not expect a lot to change for now as it’ll still take some time to confirm all of Steele’s findings if they can be confirmed at all.

[Featured Image By Sergei Karpukhin/AP Images]