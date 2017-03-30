Winner Of Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt Match At ‘WrestleMania 33’ Revealed

The WWE Championship match between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton is one of the most unpredictable on the WrestleMania card because either man could walk out of Orlando the WWE Champion, but the finish of their match has been revealed a few days early. There is a lot of speculation heading into their match about there being some kind of big angle along with a title change. Orton vs. Wyatt may steal the show on Sunday.

Most of the WWE Universe is expecting Randy Orton to walk out of WrestleMania with the WWE Title, but the possibility of Orton and Wyatt pulling a “double turn” during the match has been surrounding the feud since Randy burned down The Wyatt Family compound a few weeks back on SmackDown. In a nutshell, a double turn would mean that Randy Orton will be turning heel, and Bray Wyatt would become a babyface.

If WWE officials are planning a huge angle like that for Orton vs. Wyatt, there are many different ways their match could end. However, most scenarios that would result in a double turn are more likely to have Orton win the match and the WWE Championship on the grandest stage of them all. That doesn’t guarantee a turn for both men if Orton wins, but some news has come to light that could give away the winner of the match.

It’s being reported that the card for SmackDown’s live events in May has been revealed. One event that has caught some attention is one on May 29 from Macon, Georgia. WWE is advertising a match between Luke Harper, AJ Styles, and Bray Wyatt. It’s important to note that Randy Orton is not being advertised for the event, and the Triple Threat match on the card is not being advertised along with the WWE Championship.

AJ Styles is rumored to be returning to the WWE Title picture after WrestleMania, and Luke Harper is still on the cusp of becoming a main event player on SmackDown. Bray’s involvement in the match is interesting because he’s not being advertised as the WWE Champion and Orton is off the card, which isn’t a surprise for the champion. That’s leading many people to believe that Randy Orton will be winning at WrestleMania 33.

Frankly, a lot of people are thinking that WWE officials may hurt Bray Wyatt’s momentum as a main event star for WWE if he loses to Randy Orton at WrestleMania. Wyatt walking into the grandest stage of them all with the WWE Championship is great, but losing it so quickly to Orton could make it difficult for the fans to believe that he was just a transitional champion and it could be hard for him to win the title again someday.

Randy Orton will win his thirteenth WWE World Title at WrestleMania 33 if he beats Bray Wyatt. He was recently quoted saying that he believes he will continue to wrestle for another 10 years. On paper, Orton is already a 12-time WWE Champion and could win the title a dozen more times over the next decade, but the WWE Universe is concerned for Bray Wyatt because his time to have a career-defining win is right now.

The assumption from the WWE Universe is that the rivalry between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt is to continue after WrestleMania 33. If that’s the case, many people would argue that Wyatt needs the defining win a lot more than Orton on the grandest stage of them all. He could drop the title at the next SmackDown PPV, but a loss could really hurt his momentum, especially if there are other angles or screwy finishes to their match.

