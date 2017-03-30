Has ‘Game of Thrones‬‬’ Promo Confirmed Daenerys Targaryen Meeting Jon Snow?

Game of Thrones has just released its first major promo, and there are enough reasons for fans to freak out. The latest teaser might have confirmed a meeting between Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, an epic encounter that many fans have been hoping to happen.

The latest Game of Thrones promoshows three major characters in three different locations. There is King of the North, Jon Snow, who appears to be at Winterfell. Cersei, the first woman to sit in the Iron Throne, seems to be in the Red Keep. It is Daenerys Targaryen’s location that is intriguing here. The mother of three dragons is sitting on a stone-like seat. There is every possibility that Khaleesi is at Dragonstone. In that case, the Season 7 teaser has given fans enough reasons to believe that she is meeting Jon Snow. For those who do not know the connection between Dragonstone and Daenerys, it is the ancestral seat of House Targaryen in Westeros. The new trailer might have confirmed the set leaks, as reported by the Watchers on the Wall.

For Game of Thrones, there is a critical significance of a meeting between Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington, and Daenerys, played by Emilia Clarke. As White Walkers come dangerously close, these two extraordinary leaders must decide if they should collaborate for a greater cause. Now, Jon Snow is not that interested in the Iron Throne, not as much as Daenerys wants to capture it. His focus is more on fighting the White Walkers and protecting the Wall. These two have enough reasons to collaborate.

Jon Snow is a great leader. As the King of the North, he commands respect. There are many armies that will be happy to be a part of his fight. If he becomes Daenerys’ friend and partner, it can be a lethal force for her. Jon Snow has the capability and the strength to help Khaleesi win her pride back. Now, the question is: what will he get in return? Remember it is almost impossible for humans to fight White Walkers. It needs superhuman efforts, and Daenerys has something that nobody has. She has her three dragons, which can help Jon Snow defeat White Walkers and keep the Wall protected.

There is one more reason for Jon Snow to help Daenerys. There are enough theories to suggest that Jon Snow is not Ned Stark’s bastard, as he is known for in six seasons. He is, in fact, the son of Lyanna Stark, Ned’s sister. While Jon Snow’s father has been a mystery, many theories (including this one on Business Insider) suggest that his father is none other than Rhaegar Targaryen, who happens to be Daenerys’ brother. Likewise, Daenerys and Jon become related. In fact, Jon Snow becomes a Targaryen, according to this theory.

Game of Thrones actor Harington earlier told Huffington Post that Season 7 would “break boundaries.” He also indicated that some characters, who had never met each other before, would meet in the upcoming season.

“They really focused it because less characters are coming in, and they’re focusing in on the existing ones,” he said. “And there are lots of people who cross paths, and that’s something that I think the audience has been waiting for a long time.”

So, more and more hints suggest that rumors about the meeting might be authentic. Now, the Game of Thrones promo might have also suggested the same. Fans will, however, have to wait further to find out if it really happens.

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on July 16.

