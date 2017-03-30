Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Wedding On Hold Amid ‘Baby Planning’ Rumors

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been looking just as in love as ever, but that may not mean the cute couple from The Voice is in any rush to get married. Hollywood Life reported that Blake and Gwen are completely happy just dating each other and aren’t trying to walk down the aisle anytime soon. That doesn’t mean there’s trouble in paradise, though, and news that there won’t be any wedding bells ringing comes on the heels of another report that suggest Blake and Gwen might be trying to have a baby, and they headed back to Blake’s hometown in Oklahoma for spring break.

Gwen and Blake started dating in the fall of 2015, just months after The Voice star left her nearly 14-year long marriage to Bush lead singer, Gavin Rossdale. They have been going hot and heavy ever since, so naturally, marriage rumors have been plaguing the musical couple pretty much ever since Gwen and Blake made their relationship public.

#springbreak2017 #oklahoma gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Mar 28, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton wedding rumors may be their own fault after Blake joked about marrying Gwen on The Voice. While kidding around during a past episode, Blake said he might even propose to Gwen on The Voice, but he may or may not have been kidding. Producers have reportedly asked Gwen and Blake to play up their romance for the singing competition, knowing that plenty of viewers are tuning in to see the couple interact.

Despite the constant engagement and wedding rumors plaguing Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, neither of them have bothered to confirm or deny anything. Instead, the coupled up Voice coaches are letting the relationship rumors ride as they live their lives, reportedly enjoying all the comforts of dating without any of the drama of marriage. Naturally, that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning, and one of the latest reports is that Gwen and Blake are trying to put another bun in her oven so that Blake can finally be a daddy too.

2nd part of one of the favorite snaps from yesterday. #oklahoma #gwenstefani #blakeandgwen #blakeshelton #gwenandblake Apollo holding Betty's ear is so cute. ???????? A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Mar 29, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

Amid all of the marriage and baby rumors that seem to never stop churning around Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship, it looks like they are enjoying a bit of spring break fun in Shelton’s Oklahoma hometown. Mstars News reported that Blake, Gwen and her three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, headed to Blake’s ranch for a little family getaway.

While enjoying their break from Hollywood, Gwen Stefani has been documenting much of the Oklahoma vacation on social media. In one photo, she even labeled the snap with “heaven,” indicating that they are really having a good time. On Snapchat, Gwen Stefani shared pictures of herself, Blake, and her three sons enjoying the outdoors. Apparently, there has been a whole lot of fishing and hunting on this trip.

#mother #son #oklahoma #gwenstefani @gwenstefani ???????? A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Mar 29, 2017 at 1:06am PDT

Gwen seems to enjoy getting in the spirit when she accompanies Blake Shelton back home. She and her sons wore camouflage in many of the pictures, flanked by Blake, who wasn’t dressed to blend in, as well as one of his dogs. Despite all the chatter about Gwen being a city girl, she really seems to enjoy spending time outdoors with Blake and her boys.

Based on the pictures Gwen keeps sharing from their Oklahoma trip, it doesn’t look like she or Blake are worried at all about the constant rumors that they are either getting married or trying to have more kids. No matter what they decide to do as far as making things more legal, most fans are just hoping that Gwen and Blake stay together and enjoy each other. After all, a piece of paper didn’t help her relationship with Gavin Rossdale, so what’s the rush?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]