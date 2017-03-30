Peek Into Melania Trump’s Private Life

Melania Trump has been described as an elusive and private woman, but her role as first lady thrust her into the spotlight. A contrast to her brash and outspoken husband, the public has tried to tease out what Melania Trump is really like.

E! News profiled First Lady Melania Trump, calling her “unprecedented.” Just as there has never been a president like billionaire businessman Donald Trump, there has never been a first lady like his shy Slovenian wife.

Melania is a model-turned-housewife and self-described “full-time mom” to the couple’s 11-year-old son, Barron. Instead of moving into the White House, she chose to stay in New York while Barron completes his final year at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School. She plans to move to the White House in June.

The choice to make Barron’s schooling her top priority has been highly criticized by some, prompting Melania Trump’s senior adviser to release a statement as recently as last week explaining the first lady’s decision.

“Mrs. Trump will be moving to D.C. and settling in to the White House at the end of the school year, splitting her time between New York and DC in the meantime. Mrs. Trump is honored to serve this country and is taking the role and responsibilities of first lady very seriously. It has only been a short time since the inauguration and the first lady is going to go about her role in a pragmatic and thoughtful way that is unique and authentic to her.”

Melania remains largely elusive as she focuses on her role as a mother, but she has made some political appearances. Early in his presidency, Donald Trump received a visit from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe. Melania Trump and Akie Abe spent the day together at a garden and tour in a widely publicized visit.

Last week, Melania made a speech at the State Department’s International Women of Courage Awards that emphasized the role of women’s empowerment around the world. Melania addressed an audience of female activists and honored 13 award recipients for the “fortitude of spirit, the courage of your convictions and the enormous inner strength” required on the front lines of the battle for female empowerment.

“Together, we must declare that the era of allowing the brutality against women and children is over while affirming that the time for empowering women around the world is now. Wherever women are diminished, the entire world is diminished with them. However, wherever women are empowered, towns and villages, schools and economies, are empowered and together, we are all made strong with them.”

One of the women honored was the victim of an acid attack, and another had been shot eight times by an ex-boyfriend. The 13 international award recipients will take part in an exchange program funded by the State Department to continue their work.

Besides her roles as a mother and stateswoman, Melania’s fashion choices are a hot topic in the press. After Donald Trump’s election in November, Melania made headlines through no action of her own when several fashion designers announced that they would–if asked–refuse to dress her. American designer Tommy Hilfiger responded to the controversy.

“It would be anyone’s honor to dress our first lady that this country has chosen.”

Therefore, not even the fashion world could escape the polarized state of American politics. Melania, who said that she would be a traditional first lady like Jacqueline Kennedy or Betty Ford, wore a powder-blue dress reminiscent of Jackie O’ to her husband’s inauguration. While her predecessor, Michelle Obama, was known for putting new designers on the map with her fashion choices, Melania has stuck to safer fashion labels like Ralph Lauren and Hervé Pierre.

As a high-profile public figure, even Melania’s diet and exercise routine are known to the public. She told GQ that she attempts to eat seven pieces of fruit a day, but is not averse to having a little chocolate in the afternoon instead. Melania is a fan of light workout routines and incorporating daily exercise as opposed to a rigorous exercise regimen, and attributes her glowing complexion to diligent moisturizing and getting plenty of sleep. Melania’s reclusive nature is only made more mysterious by the fact that she often leaves social events early, although the answer to why is usually simply that she wants to get enough sleep.

Considering the current, highly polarized state of American politics it is no wonder that Melania maintains her shy demeanor. With summer coming and Barron growing up, Melania may have more time to make more appearances for social causes.

[Featured Image by CNP/MediaPunch/AP Images]