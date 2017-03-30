Batgirl Solo Movie: Will Emma Stone’s Superhero Costume Impress Joss Whedon?

As Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast is celebrating its 20th anniversary, creator Joss Whedon comes up with a great new update. He is all set to work on a solo Batgirl movie. According to reports, Warner Bros. is hiring him to direct, write and produce the film that is going to be set in the DC Extended Universe. Whedon’s last movie was Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015.

Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl, first appeared in 1967 and became a true representative of the Bat family. There are other Batgirls, including Betty Kane, Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown. It is unclear at the moment which character Whedon will approach. However, the announcement of the solo Batgirl movie should be a welcome move for social activists, as Batgirl is considered as a feminist icon. Whedon is known for having strong women in his works. There are examples like Firefly, Dollhouse and Buffy. He seems to be the perfect choice as the writer-director of the upcoming movie. Batgirl is an extremely important character for female fans.

#BATGIRL SOLO FILM is in the works and it will be DIRECTED & WRITTEN BY JOSS WHEDON. BIG NEWS #DCEU pic.twitter.com/iDE3jS9Eze — ComicBook Debate (@ComicBookDebate) March 30, 2017

At this moment, no other producer is attached to the movie. Warner Bros. President Toby Emmerich, along with Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, is going to oversee the project. Even though Batgirl is one of the most popular “superheroes” among fans, she has never managed to get a solo movie. This is the second DC Films movie with a female lead, while the other being Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. Other characters from the Gotham world are also expected to feature in the movie. Wonder Woman is going to release on June 2, while other Warner Bros.’

If @joss makes a Batgirl movie my insides will never stop dancing pic.twitter.com/noNAqukWen — Art of Stephen Byrne (@StephenByrne86) March 30, 2017

DC Extended Universe movies are set to release later this year. Justice League will debut on November 17, and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman will hit theaters in December 2018. According to Variety, the studio is also working on Gotham City Sirens and a sequel for Suicide Squad.

Emma Stone – Batgirl, even tho I want her to play this I would still love for her to be in the marvel universe with @brielarson 😀 pic.twitter.com/UuJeKNHwIq — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 28, 2017

Joss Whedon had a tough time with Marvel Studios over his last movie, Avengers: Age of Ultron. In his own words, he had an “unpleasant” time with the studio, and now he is moving on to its rival production house. Whedon tried to make a Wonder Woman movie with DC and worked on it for years. However, it was eventually shelved. Vanity Fair hopes Whedon gets more creative control while making the Batgirl movie, as it will eventually help Warner’s cause.

Even though the solo Batgirl movie has just been reported, fans have already been speculating about it. An Australian artist at BossLogic earlier shared his vision about who could play Batgirl, and he chose Emma Stone for it. He designed the look with Emma as the superhero character. So far, there is no rumor about the Oscar winning actress playing the character, but BossLogic’s illustration gives us an idea who brilliant Stone would look as the character.

If Joss Whedon comes to see it, he might consider Emma Stone as the lead of movie. Now, Emma is no stranger to superhero movies. She earlier played Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel. Gwen is often considered as Spider-Man’s “true love.” Fresh with the amazing success of La La Land, playing Batgirl should a feather in Emma Stone’s crown, considering the onscreen brilliance she brings in.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]