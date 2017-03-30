Ramona Singer Talks Bethenny Frankel’s Divorce Ahead Of ‘RHONY’ Season 9

Bethenny Frankel’s divorce from Jason Hoppy was discussed by her Real Housewives of New York City co-star, Ramona Singer, during an episode of Access Hollywood earlier this week.

While promoting the upcoming ninth season of the Bravo reality series, Singer was asked if she and Frankel were able to bond over their divorces during the past couple of seasons of the show.

“Well, yes and no because I don’t think you can compare a 23 year marriage to a 2 year marriage… It’s night and day,” Singer explained, according to a report by The Daily Dish on March 29.

Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer have been at odds at times, but when it comes to the breakup of their marriages, they went through things with their former partners around the same time. As fans will recall, Bethenny Frankel and her former husband, Jason Hoppy, parted ways in late 2012 after just 2 years of marriage. A while later, it was reported that Ramona Singer had caught her husband of more than 2 decades cheating on her with another woman.

“I think [Bethenny Frankel] her it’s been very difficult because she has a very young child. And I’m fortunate my daughter [Avery], when I was having my problems, was 18, can make up her own mind, and wasn’t really living at home anymore,” Singer continued to Access Hollywood.

“My heart bleeds for Bethenny because there’s times where she wants to exchange days with Jason and he won’t do that. And I can’t imagine not having a child live with you everyday, especially a young girl,” she added, citing Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy’s 6-year-old daughter, Bryn.

“My heart breaks for Bethenny; any woman, any family that goes through a divorce. It goes for the men too,” she said. “I’m sure it breaks Jason’s heart. To share custody of a young child has to be one of the most heartbreaking things in the world.”

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy separated in December 2012 but due to a feud over the reality star’s Skinnygirl company and earnings, they remained at odds until their divorce was finalized in July 2016.

Since splitting from Hoppy years ago, Bethenny Frankel has been linked to a number of men, including actor Eric Stonestreet, Marcus Lemonis, Michael Toppel, Warren Lichtenstein, Michael Cerussi and, most recently, Dennis Shields. However, at this time in her life, Bethenny Frankel doesn’t appear to be dating anyone. Instead, as she and her co-stars prepare for the premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9, Frankel is focused on business and family.

That said, she recently revealed that she is open to finding love during an interview with People Magazine, and if she does come across someone she has interest in, she won’t be holding back when it comes to her life at home with Bryn.

“I mean, if I meet someone, I tell them 10 seconds in: ‘I have a 6-year-old daughter, this is her name, this is what’s going on, she just dyed her hair pink,’ ” Bethenny Frankel said. “Some people say they don’t want to tell somebody right away, or they feel like it’s baggage. My daughter is my life, and anybody who wants to date me would have to know that. I’m with her so much of my time, that I really have very little time to date other people.”

