Kate Middleton Pregnant? Duchess Kate’s Baby Bump Starts To Show, Report Claims

Kate Middleton could be pregnant again, a report claims after Duchess Kate stepped out in a green lace dress that some believe was concealing a baby bump.

Speculation has been rampant in the past few months over when — or if — the royal could will bring their third child into the world. There have reportedly been different signs that Duchess Kate is planning another baby and frequent reports that she may be pregnant.

The latest rumors comes from Closer Weekly, which noted that Kate’s appearance at the National Portrait Gallery Gala this week sparked speculation that she was trying to cover up a baby bump.

“In several photos from her night out, Kate can be seen using her pretty, metallic gold clutch to seemingly cover her belly,” the report noted. “Some eagle-eyed royal fans additionally remarked the mom-of-two looked like she could have a tiny baby bump.”

The picture of Kate Middleton’s alleged baby bump can be seen below in images taken from her appearance at the gala. It is difficult to tell if there is any baby bump at all, as there appears to be nothing showing in the photographs taken that night.

It can often be difficult to separate fact from fiction when it comes to reports that Kate Middleton is pregnant. There have been near continual reports over the past few years claiming that Duchess Kate is expecting again, which have been incidentally right two times so far and wrong the rest of the time.

These stories often cite unnamed sources or claims that Kate Middleton is sporting a baby bump, as the current report claims.

At the end of 2016, there were a flurry of reports claiming that Duchess Kate was pregnant after she missed out on a charity gala. Many had expected Duchess Kate to show up for the Gala Dinner for the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices Nook Appeal, where she served as the royal patron.

Instead, Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that Middleton had to cancel her appearance at the last minute, sparking rumors that she was pregnant again.

“Many sources think that Kate’s sudden disappearance might be because the Duchess is expecting another child with her husband, Prince William. During her pregnancies with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Kate was forced to cancel several events because of her extreme hyperemesis gravidarum. Her condition was so severe that the Duchess was forced to stay on bed rest for the first trimester during both of her pregnancies.”

Even the Closer Weekly story claiming that Kate Middleton could be pregnant again cites some very flimsy sources in its report. Along with the reports of a “baby bump” that is impossible to see, the story also quotes a “spiritual medium” who claims that Kate Middleton and Prince William are holding off on having more babies — at Duchess Kate’s request.

“Kate Middleton plays the perfect role as a supportive wife and royal, however, believe you me that she makes many of the [behind-the-scenes] decisions when it comes to family priorities,” Gina Marie DeLuca told the outlet.

“Spirit says now that Prince George and Princess Charlotte have arrived, security and building a solid foundation [for the kids] are at the top of Kate’s list,” DeLuca added. “Baby-making will be put on hold for 2017 so Kate can relocate her family and make sure they’re safe and secure.”

If it’s true that Kate Middleton is pregnant again, she and the rest of the royal family are doing a good job keeping it under wraps. There have been no sources within Kensington Palace claiming that she is expecting another child, either official or unofficial.

[Featured Image by Neil Hall – WPA Pool/Getty Images]