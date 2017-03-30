Duggar Family Rumors: Josh Duggar Slowly Returning To The Show, Public Eye

It looks like not even a sex scandal can keep Josh Duggar away from the spotlight — at least, if the latest Duggar family rumors are to be believed.

We’ll recall that Josh Duggar was “kicked off” the show in disgrace after his sex scandal broke. And while the rumors, at the time, suggested that he would not be returning, it looks like he’s trying to make a comeback by slowly being eased onto the show.

But the question remains, is this a good idea? How will the fans react? Is this just a ploy to get ratings, considering that they’re steadily dropping?

According to the latest Duggar family rumors from The Stir, the re-introduction of Josh Duggar back into the spotlight came as a result of his announcement that he and his wife, Anna, were expecting their fifth child together.

What’s more, the growing family was seen vacationing at a Christian-themed “creationist theme park” in (where else?) Kentucky.

“Our family looked at the life of Noah and saw how the righteousness and obedience of one man’s life spared all of humanity.” Thankfully, we didn’t depend on Josh’s righteousness to save humanity, because he done messed up big-time.”

Meanwhile, according to the latest Duggar family rumors from Travelers Today, many people have been giving Anna Duggar some heat, especially since she claimed that she would “never” leave Josh, no matter how bad things got or what he was accused of.

But the outlet is calling for a moratorium on the “slamming” of Anna Duggar, because despite her seemingly ignorant comments, she doesn’t deserve the hate she gets.

“The 28-year-old mother should not be blamed or criticized for being a submissive wife and for supporting her husband despite his lack of good judgment. Being a devout Christian, she believes that marriage should be preserved and kept intact at all cost. This principle is being uttered during the wedding ceremony. Biblically, it says, “What God had joined together, let no man put asunder.”

Check out the video below, in which Anna Duggar discusses how she feels about defending Josh.

Finally, according to the latest Duggar family rumors from The Inquisitr, Anna Duggar is nothing if not stressed out about her pregnancy.

Anna originally had a much smaller role on Counting On, especially in the wake of Josh’s scandal, but now, thanks to her pregnancy, she’s come roaring back into the spotlight.

The upcoming baby, who is rumored to be a boy, is promising to be a blessing in disguise for the young couple, and it looks like his arrival also signals the arrival of better ratings for the show.

With rumors of cancellation imminent, a ratings boost would be welcome for the family, and the show.

“TLC also isn’t using pregnant Anna Duggar as a promotional tool. She doesn’t appear in the trailer for Season 4 of Counting On at all, and her pregnancy is not mentioned. Instead, the promo teases the birth of Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s second child, Jill Duggar’s second pregnancy, Joy-Anna Duggar’s engagement to Austin Forsyth, and Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s new life in Laredo.”

So, Counting On fans, now it’s your turn: what do you think of these latest Duggar family rumors? Do you think that Josh Duggar should return to the show?

