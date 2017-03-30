Mackenzie McKee Weighs In On Briana DeJesus’ Rumored Addition To ‘Teen Mom 2’

Mackenzie McKee isn’t happy that MTV has allegedly added her former Teen Mom 3 co-star, Briana DeJesus, to the cast of Teen Mom 2.

According to a new interview, Mackenzie McKee, a 22-year-old married mother of three, is speaking out about the issue, which has yet to be confirmed by the network, and claims that she too was in the running for the coveted fifth spot on the show.

“They interviewed me and Bri two months ago, but chose her,” Mackenzie McKee confirmed to Radar Online on March 29. “I thought, ‘This can’t be true!’ I was confused.”

Mackenzie McKee was brought to the cast of Teen Mom 3 after previously starring on an episode of 16 & Pregnant. However, because the series experienced low ratings, the show came to an end after just one season.

During her appearance on 16 & Pregnant, Mackenzie McKee and her husband, Josh, who she was not married to at the time, welcomed their first child, son Gannon. In the years that followed, the couple, who wed in August of 2013, welcomed two more children, daughter Jaxie, and son Broncs.

As for why MTV would have selected Briana DeJesus for the Teen Mom 2 role, Mackenzie McKee has been left confused. After all, her massive social media following appears to suggest that she is clearly far more popular with fans. As Radar Online pointed out, Mackenzie McKee’s Instagram page is followed by a whopping 617,000 people while DeJesus has just 87,000 followers.

“I think the amount of following difference is shocking,” Mackenzie McKee noted. “I’ve been consistent with followers… [Briana DeJesus] deleted her social media once, and I helped her get her following back. And here she is on Teen Mom!”

Mackenzie McKee is also working on multiple projects, which Radar Online said makes her the “ideal reality candidate.”

“I have worked very hard for where I am. I’m working on all this stuff and what has she done? She’s not working on anything,” Mackenzie Mckee huffed. “It sucks the one who has been working harder didn’t get it.”

Mackenzie McKee went on to ponder whether or not she had been ousted by the network due to her traditional life at home with her husband and children.

“I hope MTV didn’t chose her over me because I am married and have three kids with the same guy,” she continued. “The story on different baby daddies is what people are interested in.”

Although Mackenzie McKee shares three children with the same man, the same can’t be said for any of the members of the Teen Mom 2 cast. In fact, both Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry have three baby daddies and Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska have two. Meanwhile, like Lowry, Briana DeJesus is currently pregnant a baby — but has yet to confirm who the mystery man is.

While some took Mackenzie McKee’s interview with Radar Online to be a dig at DeJesus, she later shot down the idea on Twitter, telling fans, “So many words being put into my mouth in these articles… like where do y’all get this stuff from?”

She also added, “So you all can hear it from the source. I have nothing negative and bad to say about [Briana DeJesus] fake articles can only try.”

In response to Mackenzie McKee’s tweet, her other Teen Mom 3 co-star, Katie Yeager, responded, “Right I don’t think they understand the amount of late night heart to hearts we’ve had. Nothing but love here.”

Briana DeJesus has yet to comment on Mackenzie McKee’s post.

[Featured Image by MTV]