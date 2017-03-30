‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Host RuPaul Says Gay Men Are Not Accessories

There are certain things straight people do or say about gay men that are annoying to the LGBT+ community. And RuPaul knows this better than anyone.

The iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race host and drag queen has a serious message for privileged straight women who love gay men. Speaking on The Dinner Party Download podcast, RuPaul complained about straight rich women who host their bachelorette parties at gay bars.

RuPaul thinks it’s unacceptable when privileged women view gay men as their “accessories.” The RuPaul’s Drag Race host complained that privileged women in show business think “everyone else is there to serve them,” including gay men, according to BET.

But that’s not the only thing that RuPaul finds annoying about some straight women’s attitude toward gay men and drag queens. The host of reality TV competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race confessed that several straight women have asked him to reveal his makeup secrets to them.

And even though RuPaul has mastered the art of makeup throughout his long-standing career in drag, the RuPaul’s Drag Race host finds it offensive and annoying when straight people ask him about beauty tips.

.@RuPaul talks unreleased Gaga tracks, Trump supporters and the "tainted" American dream https://t.co/XUPKcQhXfX pic.twitter.com/kFbtJmKqwx — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 29, 2017

RuPaul reveals that there have been even kids who asked him to do their makeup for their proms and weddings.

“I’m like, ‘B***h, I’m not a makeup artist. I’m an entertainer, OK?'”

RuPaul says he won’t do makeup for other people just because he makes money off putting on makeup and entertaining people as a drag queen. The RuPaul’s Drag Race host stressed that no gay man wants to exist to serve as an accessory, be it for straight rich women or other gay men.

“People don’t know how to place me in their consciousness.”

RuPaul admitted that it’s annoying when privileged people think gay men exist only to make them “look good.”

“‘You’re an accessory for my straight life.'”

RuPaul On Trump: 'Pardon Me Madame, But The Emperor Has No Clothes!': The ninth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”… https://t.co/HIZ0atyHnE pic.twitter.com/IYigy3MfpT — Black Atlanta (@blckatlanta) March 20, 2017

But the RuPaul’s Drag Race host has a message to all those who share similar views: just because you think everyone is there to serve your interests 24/7 and you think you’re the only person in the world that matters, you need a not-so-pleasant reality check.

“It doesn’t work that way. Check yourself before you wreck yourself.”

Despite RuPaul’s Drag Race facing an incredible amount of criticism from homophobia-driven TV viewers back when the reality TV competition series premiered in 2009, it appears that RuPaul’s iconic VH1 series is breaking new records in 2017, according to Deadline.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has been around for more than eight years, but only in recent years it started drawing the desired attention from TV viewers in the world that is now more comfortable with the LGBT+ community.

Last Friday, RuPaul premiered the first episode of Season 9, and it became RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s most-watched episode ever.

From Season 9, RuPaul’s Drag Race is airing on VH1, as it’s previous home was Logo TV for the first eight seasons. Last Friday’s episode drew nearly 1 million viewers, which broke ratings records for the reality TV competition series.

Interestingly, the Season 9 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race more than doubled the Season 8 premiere viewership on Logo TV. Last year, RuPaul’s iconic competition series won an Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program.

RuPaul’s Drag Race moved from Logo TV to VH1 amid major restructuring efforts under Viacom, which owns the two networks. The Season 9 premiere of RuPaul’s series also showed excellent performance in terms of mentions on Twitter on Friday night.

While the Season 9 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race featured an interview with Lady Gaga, where she confused viewers by seemingly backtracking on herself being a member of the LGBT+ community, during the second episode RuPaul will host Friends star Lisa Kudrow and the B-52s.

