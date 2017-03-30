WWE News: Fans Arrested At WWE Hotel In Orlando For ‘WrestleMania 33’ Weekend

The WrestleMania 33 weekend officially began on Thursday, and it is set to run through Monday night in Orlando. Unfortunately, there has already been a bit of trouble. While WWE has virtually every single member of its roster and staff in town for the biggest pay-per-view of the year, it is bound to cause some issues with all of the other people as well. Reports on Thursday morning state that some fans have been arrested at the WWE hotel, and it might not stop there.

When WWE heads into town for any major PPV, the majority of the talent stays at one hotel. For big events such as WrestleMania, there are going to be even more from the WWE superstar roster, offices, and training staff together in one place, and fans end up finding out their location.

PW Insider is reporting that there have already been a few instances at the WWE hotel in Orlando, and it has led to a few arrests as of Thursday morning. A few fans have already been arrested for trespassing and trying to get a little too close to the superstars, and police aren’t having it.

Superstar safety has become a huge deal with WWE, and that is especially true due to numerous incidents at live events over the years. While that is one thing, superstars have also had to deal with it outside of the arena and in their personal lives.

Back in January, Randy Orton had to deal with an incident at a gym in Arkansas where a fan wouldn’t leave him alone in asking for a picture. Fox Sports reported that Orton was simply there to work out while the company was in town and a fan asked him for a picture, but the superstar declined.

This didn’t sit well with the fan, and he told Northeast Arkansas Report that he still took a picture of Orton from across the room. He said that the former world champion got in his face to scream and curse at him for taking the picture without his permission.

I paid to train. In between every set, I can’t take pics. He needs to suck it the F up and go to the gym to train not be a fan boy. https://t.co/I8rFn5N8qO — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 18, 2017

Orton took to Twitter to speak more on the situation and to answer a number of fan questions regarding what happened at the gym. He finished by saying that if the fan would have waited until he was done working out, all would have been fine.

While that incident with Orton seemed more annoying than anything, some superstars, such as Dean Ambrose and Renee Young, have dealt with far worse.

As reported by the Inquisitr earlier this month, the couple revealed some of the issues they have gone through with fans over the years. Dean Ambrose states he has been stalked regularly for years while Renee Young said she has actually received death threats.

Knowing that these kinds of dangerous situations do exists for WWE superstars, the company is going to do whatever it can to guarantee their safety. During WrestleMania 33 weekend, the threat level is going to be heightened with so many people around, and that means taking no chances.

WrestleMania 33 is supposed to be a fun time for all, and the weekend has expanded from a one-day event to almost a week of fun times for fans and superstars. Of course, having that many people in one place and a bunch of WWE celebrities gathered together, problems are bound to come about. Unfortunately, the problems started early in the weekend with some fans being arrested for trespassing, but the hope is that there will be no more.

[Featured Image by WWE]