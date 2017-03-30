Victoria Beckham Discusses Her New Clothing Line For Target

Victoria Beckham is the latest celebrity designer to launch a new clothing line with Target.

Following several years of success as a designer, which followed her many years with the Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham has teamed up with the retailer to present shoppers with a unique clothing line that includes sizes for toddlers, girls, women and plus-sized women.

“I’m excited to be working with Target because they do this so well. The collaborations that they do with designers are so great and the fact that they asked me to work with them was such an honor,” Victoria Beckham revealed in a promo shoot with the brand.

Victoria Beckham follows in the footsteps of several other top designers who have previously partnered with Target. Among those designers are Phillip Lim, Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu, Oscar de la Renta, Joseph Altuzarra, Missoni, Tucker, Zac Posen, Jean Paul Gaultier, Rodarte, Alexander McQueen, Thakoon, Richard Chai, Erin Fetherston, Alice Temperley, Proenza Schouler, Tara Jarmon, Behnaz Sarafpour and Luella Bartley.

“The inspiration behind this collection was fairy tale,” Victoria Beckham continued in the Target clip. “This is celebrating my relationship with my daughter, and I think it’s great that other women can do exactly the same… I see this collection being worn by everyone everywhere. It’s fun, it’s functional, and it’s really cool as well.”

Victoria Beckham and her husband, soccer star David Beckham, have one of the most successful marriages in Hollywood and share four children together. However, it wasn’t until baby number four that the singer and designer finally got her girl.

As fans of the couple may recall, Victoria and David Beckham welcomed sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 12, before daughter Harper arrived in July 10, 2011.

Continuing with her collection for Target, Victoria Beckham said she would be wearing “everything” and confirmed that her youngest child was on board with the clothing, as well.

“I will wear absolutely everything,” she said. “I think with this collection, I’ve been very, very honest, and Harper loves it too. She loves all the little dresses. I’m so, so proud of this collection.”

Victoria Beckham is not only excited to have her child wearing her brand, but she’s also excited to be expanding her reach with a different clientele.

“I am a bit of a control freak and Target was very open to the fact I wanted to be so involved,” Victoria Beckham explained during an interview with LOOK magazine, via Eyewitness News.

Victoria Beckham’s women and children’s wear collections include a variety of sizes, which she hopes will be “empowering” for buyers.

“I want to design for women, no matter their budget, age or size. I want to empower women and girls and make them feel like the best versions of themselves. The fact that I can offer plus size too is really exciting.”

Victoria Beckham added that the pieces in her collection have been inspired by real life moments between her and her daughter.

“I’ve always designed clothes that I want to wear, but this time there are also clothes my daughter would love to wear too. It’s about the things we did, like press flowers,” she added.

According to a report by TC Palm, Victoria Beckham’s collection features more than 200 items ranging in price from $6 to $70 with most items costing buyers less than $40.

To see more of Victoria Beckham’s collection for Target, visit the company’s official website and check out the pieces in person when they hit stores on April 9.

[Featured Image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]