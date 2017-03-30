Ben Affleck Hits First ‘Justice League’ Red Carpet Since Rehab

Now that Ben Affleck has completed rehab, he has finally joined his Justice League cast members on the red carpet on Wednesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Standing center stage for the photo op, Ben was flanked by co-stars Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, and director Zack Snyder. According toPage Six, Ben Affleck seemed to be “in good spirits” while posing with the Justice League cast. The rehab graduate was the most dressed up out of the group, wearing a blue suit and tie while the rest of the group donned jeans, t-shirts, and even a leather vest.

The latest Ben Affleck sighting came right on the heels of his latest rehab stint. After successfully completing his rehab stay, Affleck confessed his struggles with alcohol in a raw Facebook post.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront, I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.”

Ben Affleck’s rehab stint in 2017 wasn’t the first time he sought help for his addiction to alcohol. The Justice League star also spent time getting help in rehab back in 2001. In his recent Facebook post, Ben Affleck thanked his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, for sticking by him through his struggles.

“I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

While it has been noted that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are not back together, they certainly have been looking pretty cozy lately. Just days before his red carpet appearance with Justice League stars, Ben Affleck was spotted leaving a church in Brentwood, California. They were described as looking “happy” and “in good spirits” when Ben and Jen were spotted together, fueling speculation that there might actually be hope for a reconciliation.

Prior to the church spotting with Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck was seen at Disneyland with his son Sam. AOL Entertainment reported that Ben was looking happy and healthy during the outing. Apparently, he fit right in with the other families enjoying the California sun at the park that day.

“He seemed to be in a pleasant mood, though he was reserved,” a source said of the outing. “He looked like any other dad at Disney.”

The past year has been difficult for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, but the estranged couple still lives together, and they co-parent their three children with what looks like ease. Ben and Jen’s ability to get along and not drag their squabbles into the court of public opinion is enough to fuel speculation that they aren’t ready to split up yet.

Whether Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reconcile or not, it looks like they have been successful in co-parenting their three children without a lot of drama. Even in his darkest hour, while trying to rehab for an alcohol addiction, Jennifer has been supportive and not taken advantage and caused massive divorce drama.

Ben Affleck’s Justice League red carpet appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas prove that the actor is doing better since his latest trip to rehab. Do you think this means Ben and Jennifer Garner might have a chance to work out their relationship? And might Ben Affleck continue to play Batman after reports that he had quit the role? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Warner Bros./AP Images]