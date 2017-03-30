Kathie Lee Gifford & Hoda Kotb ‘In The Dark’ About ‘Today’ And Megyn Kelly Plans

Will Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb be axed from Today and look for other work? Secretive changes at NBC allegedly has the two co-hosts and others at Today worried that they might have to look for other work.

Megyn Kelly hasn’t started work at the network yet, but little is known about what’s next for her. Although she’s set to anchor a morning show, afternoon program, and a Sunday night special, details are scant at this point and rumor is a lot of the studio’s star talent is nervous about what it means for them.

Radaronline reports that Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb aren’t happy about the Megyn situation because they aren’t in the loop on what it means for them. Others at Today are incensed as well, but the source only named Gifford and Kotb.

“It is a mess and causing massive internal drama. The staff at the Today show’s 9 and 10 am hour do not know if they should be looking for new jobs.”

Kathie Lee and Hoda host the 10 a.m. hour of Today. Tamron Hall recently left the network after it was announced by NBC that the 9 a.m. hour of the morning program would be scrapped next season to accommodate the addition of Megyn Kelly.

The source adds that it’s not perfect for Megyn, either.

“Kathie Lee and Hoda have been kept in the dark about what is happening to their show and are livid. And now Megyn is pissed that she’s going to get a slow rollout starting with just a weekend show that no one care about.”

According to the report, Megyn will start with a weekend show instead of heading right into weekday programming. Apparently, this has not only kept the Today staff on edge, but it’s not going over well with their new star hire.

“She was promised firework and a huge advertising campaign around her debut. Now it doesn’t even look like she will be getting a weekday show until the end of the year. ” “They have managed to piss off everyone!”

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb’s 9-year friendship is a true sisterhood: https://t.co/EqSQFFMDFV pic.twitter.com/AY6jGAeN9c — E! News (@enews) February 22, 2017

In a separate RadarOnline report, a source claimed Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb were “sick” of being treated like dirt. No one was informing them about what was going on with Megyn Kelly. When Hoda adopted her new baby, she took maternity leave, and Kathie Lee was in the U.K. for her son’s graduation. The two left Today in a lurch but were in no hurry to come back despite NBC being desperate to get someone who could bring in good ratings.

The insider told the celebrity news source that given the morale, neither Hoda nor Kathie Lee were rushing right back.

“Maybe [producers] should call Megyn Kelly. These two have given everything to the show, and now they don’t even know if Megyn is going to replace them. They are sick of being treated this way, and are finally putting themselves first.”

It’s unclear when Megyn Kelly will be on television with NBC, but there are speculations it could be as soon as May. The network revealed a couple weeks ago that it was interviewing producers to manage her shows because she wanted her own team.

https://t.co/qViAghqij9 EX-FOX MEGYN KELLY causing Trouble where ever she goes, HAS NBC ” TODAY” Show in TERROR! HAHAHAHAHA! TAKE THAT NBC! — A Trumpster! (@audreyringrose) March 30, 2017

Megyn is currently enjoying free time with family and doing mom things every day with her three children. One of the reasons she left Fox News was to find a broadcasting job that fit in better with her desires. Hard news reporting on The Kelly File kept her at work every night when she preferred to tuck her children in bed at night — something she treasures right now.

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb aren’t likely to lose their jobs at Today. Until plans for Megyn Kelly are ironed out, network speculations will continue.

[Featured Image by Mike McGregor/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald]