WWE News: Is Seth Rollins Medically Cleared For ‘WrestleMania 33’?

The WWE has done a nice job of blurring the lines between storyline and reality when it comes to Seth Rollins and WrestleMania 33. Rollins legitimately re-injured his knee a month ago and it put his scheduled match against Triple H in danger. The WWE just released a new video with Seth Rollins where he talks about his knee.

In the video, Seth Rollins once again blurs the lines between reality and fiction. Seth admits that his knee is not up to 100-percent but he feels pretty good right now when it comes to wrestling. Rollins also said that he needs to be as ready as he can be when it comes to competing at WrestleMania 33.

Seth Rollins then went into character and claimed that the doctors and surgeons advised him against competing against Triple H. Seth said that they told him the risk is not worth the possible reward for the match itself.

That may be part of the storyline, with Seth Rollins selling the injury after the recent attack by Triple H at their contract signing, but there is also a touch of reality as well. Rollins missed WrestleMania 32 thanks to tearing his ACL and MCL last year and there is a chance that another injury could occur this year that could cause him to miss more time.

It is always risky to wrestle with a knee that is not at 100-percent. Even though the WWE is scripted, that does not mean athletes like Seth Rollins are not executing big moves that take a toll on their bodies. With the way that Rollins wrestles, there is a chance every time he steps in the ring that he comes down on the knee wrong.

If that happens, Seth Rollins could lose another year of his career. Of course, he will be wrestling Triple H, one of the most respected veterans in the ring and someone who should be able to help lead the match and keep Rollins as safe as possible. It still doesn’t mean that another freak injury couldn’t happen.

The original torn ACL and MCL by Seth Rollins happened when he was wrestling Kane on a non-televised house show back in November 2015. It wasn’t one of Rollins signature high-risk moves that caused the injury. It was just Seth jumping over Kane from the buckle and landing wrong.

Seth Rollins, the WWE world champion at the time, had to give up his title and missed just over six months. He returned at Extreme Rules in May 2016 and attacked Roman Reigns. In June, Rollins pinned Roman Reigns for the WWE world title at Money in the Bank but then lost immediately to Dean Ambrose, who cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase he had just won that night.

The brand split happened in July 2016 and the last time the three former members of The Shield were on the same roster, they fought in their first ever triple threat match, one that Ambrose won. Seth Rollins then moved to Raw and started a run to try to win the brand new WWE Universal Championship.

In the title match to determine the first champion, Finn Balor beat Seth Rollins before himself suffering an injury that forced him to relinquish the title. Triple H then betrayed Seth Rollins and helped Kevin Owens win the title, starting the long-simmering feud between Triple H and Rollins.

It looked like that was finally coming to a head when Seth Rollins showed up at an NXT TakeOver event and called out Triple H. When Triple H came to Raw and called out Rollins, Samoa Joe made his main roster WWE debut and attacked Seth.

That was when the second freak injury occurred. All it took was Samoa Joe turning Seth Rollins the wrong way and Rollins re-injured his surgically reconstructed knee and has been out of action ever since.

No matter what Seth Rollins, Triple H, and the WWE tell fans, there is no way that Rollins would wrestle at WrestleMania 33 if he was not cleared. However, when Seth said he was not yet at 100-percent, that is likely true and makes this big match that much more dangerous for the future career of Seth Rollins.

[Featured Image by WWE]