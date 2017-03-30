Abby Lee Miller Says ‘Dance Moms’ Was Bad For Her Health

If you keep up with Dance Moms news, you’ll already be clued in that Abby Lee Miller quit the show in a dramatic and spectacular fashion via a long and caustic Instagram post. Within the post itself, Miller stated that she felt totally manipulated by the producers of the hit Lifetime series and had had enough of it. Abby Lee Miller had clearly hit her breaking point when composing the social media post.

Abby Lee Miller previously partially blamed the misogyny of the producing staff for her reaching the point of not wanting to return to the show.

She weighed in during an interview with Access Hollywood.

“I’m fed up. And I feel as a woman, and dealing with young females at my dance studio, and guys, that I keep going back because they dangle that carrot in front of you. I’m worth more than that. It’s not about the money. It’s about the respect. It’s about the trust. That I’m gonna come out with a number that’s gonna be fabulous, that the kids could win with. I don’t get that trust. I don’t get that respect. I don’t want flowers or candy or anything like that, I just want somebody to say, ‘Wow, you’ve done a great job,” she said.

Abby Lee Miller went on to say that she felt like the show was taking a toll on her mental health and that she had no privacy or respect during the days she was on set.

“I’m trying to put my Spanx on or my bra or come out of the bathroom and there’s a camera and a boom [microphone] and this producer in my face. That’s why I’m a raving lunatic, when you see the show, because they’re in the bedroom. They know how to push my buttons but it’s gone beyond that, to the point where it is so offensive as a woman. I think it’s detrimental to my health, to my mental health, to everything. It’s awful. There’s no privacy, there’s no respect,” she told the show.

Despite Miller’s feelings on the matter, some speculate that she may have quit ahead of her court date, fearing that her prison sentence will actually go through this time. Already indicted for fraud after hiding nearly $800,000 of her Dance Moms earnings from the government, Abby Lee Miller may face up to two and a half years in prison.

While probation and a fine are the most likely outcomes of her fraud cause, one can’t help but wonder if she has been advised to quit the show ahead of her hearing in case the court doesn’t rule in her favor. That way the show can continue uninterrupted even if she does face jail time.

It was recently confirmed that Dancing with the Stars favorite Cheryl Burke has joined the show to replace Abby Lee Miller as the girls’ dance coach. She will finish the rest of the season, though it is unclear whether or not a new season will take place after this one.

With Abby Lee Miller gone from the equation, will fan favorite Maddie Ziegler make another appearance on the show? The young superstar quit Dance Moms recently to pursue other opportunities. And while she and her younger sister, Mackenzie, appeared close to Abby Lee Miller, Maddie recently revealed that dancing with Miller put more stress on her than she should have had at her age.

Chloe Lukasiak, another fan favorite, who left the show during Season 4, has returned because she “missed competing.” Originally, she was placed on a rival team to Abby Lee Miller’s ALDC, but will they merge now that Abby’s out of the picture?

