Chris Brown Dodges Karrueche Tran’s Restraining Order, Court Date Rescheduled

Chris Brown is reportedly dodging ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran’s restraining order against him, thereby further delaying the duo’s already rescheduled court date that was set to take place on March 29.

According to Chris Brown’s lawyer, who spoke to the press outside of a Santa Monica, Calif. courtroom on Wednesday, the “Privacy” singer won’t allow his law firm to accept service of the paperwork concerning Karrueche’s restraining order against him, thus preventing the duo’s March 29 court date from going forward as planned, New York Daily News reports.

The site further explains that Karrueche’s lawyers, Patrick Blood and Michelle Trigger, revealed to the press that they’ve attempted to serve Chris Brown with the necessary paperwork with the assistance of law enforcement, however, have been continually “shut down” in their attempts to have the case move forward as scheduled. Tran’s lawyers have since hired a private company to track Chris Brown down, with Brown and Tran’s newly scheduled court date set for April 19.

“Generally, high profile people accept service through their attorneys,” Trigger told the site before adding that service issues, “are not unusual.”

Similarly, Holly Gozzip notes that sources close to Chris Brown and Karrueche have alleged that Breezy is attempting to “wear Karrueche out until she’s discouraged and tired of spending her money trying to serve him,” thus further solidifying reports suggesting that Brown is purposely dodging service concerning Tran’s restraining order.

Karrueche filed her restraining order against Chris Brown back in February, revealing via sworn statements to the judge that Brown had communicated violent threats against her and had even pushed her down the stairs and punched her in the stomach twice during their on-again, off-again relationship. Karrueche called off her longtime relationship with Brown back in 2015 after learning that Chris had fathered a child, Royalty, with model Nia Guzman.

Tran’s attorneys previously revealed that the The Bay actress is “looking to expeditiously close this matter” with Chris Brown so that she can “move on with her life and put this matter behind her as quickly as possible.”

While Chris Brown has remained relatively quiet on social media regarding Karrueche’s case against him, the singer has remained preoccupied with recording new music for his upcoming studio album while also taking on new acting gigs, most recently a guest appearance on ABC’s hit sitcom, Black-ish.

Last week, it was revealed that Brown would appear as a temporary guest star on the family sitcom, albeit facing criticism from fans regarding his role on the show in the wake of Karrueche’s claims of physical abuse and violence against him.

Chris Brown will play a rapper named Rich Youngsta on an episode of “Black-ish” pic.twitter.com/UI4i1mvvXE — Front Page TV (@FrontPage_TV) March 26, 2017

Brown’s appearance on Black-ish aired on March 29, ironically coinciding with his scheduled court date with Karrueche Tran, and was met with mixed reviews from viewers on social media.

Speaking on the controversy surrounding Chris Brown’s role as a guest star on the show, Anthony Anderson, who portrays Dre Johnson on the sitcom, recently explained to ABC News that while it wasn’t his idea to cast Breezy as rapper Rich Youngsta in this week’s episode, he was fine with the idea of having Brown appear on the show.

“I’ve known Chris Brown personally since he was 14 years old and I have no idea that he was coming onto our show,” Anderson revealed to the news site.

Anthony further explained that the idea for Brown to appear as a guest on the show came about after the show’s co-creator, Kenya Barris, ran into Breezy while out to dinner one evening, leading the “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer to approach Barris about an opportunity to appear on the sitcom.

“Kenya was out one day having dinner and Chris was at the same restaurant and knew who Kenya was. He walked over and said, ‘Hey man, I love your show. I just wanted to let you know that I want to be on it. Can we make that happen?'” Anderson explained.

Anthony continued, “And the next thing I know, this episode was written and they were like, ‘Yo man…we got Chris Brown to do it!’ And I was like, ‘That’s great.'”

As for the controversy surrounding Brown’s participation in the show, Anderson notes that Black-ish “is written as it is and whoever we feel is best to come in and be best at this character” gets the role. He further added, “Chris expressed an interest in it and it was like, ‘I think…we have that character for you.'”

What do you think of Chris Brown supposedly dodging Karrueche Tran’s attempts to serve him paperwork for her restraining order against him?

