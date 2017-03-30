‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Javi Marroquin Signs Book Deal For Tell-All: ‘It’s Official’

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin just shared some very exciting news with his fans and followers on Instagram. One month after he and Kailyn Lowry faced off after her shocking pregnancy announcement, Javi Marroquin has confirmed plans to release a new tell-all book.

“It’s official! I just signed with 13th & Joan Publishing to get my book done! All I can say is stay tuned!” Javi Marroquin announced, according to a report by In Touch Weekly magazine on March 29.

In his Instagram video, the Teen Mom 2 dad encouraged his fans and followers to stay tuned to his social media pages for more details regarding his upcoming publication.

“I’ve been working on a lot of projects recently, and today I officially signed with a publisher for my book,” the longtime reality star explained to fans. “I’ll be giving out little details here and there, so stay tuned, follow me, I’ll be giving out little hints here and there of some previews, release date, book tours, all that, so make sure you stay tuned!”

While Kailyn Lowry hasn’t yet commented on her former husband’s recent confirmation, she did speak out on the possibility of a tell-all book from Javi Marroquin earlier this year.

“We were married, so we both know pretty much the worst and best about each other. I have enough to publish a book, too, but what’s the point,” she said earlier this month.

Around the same time, Kailyn Lowry shared news about her plans for another book. On Twitter, after a fan asked if her current pregnancy and the moments leading up to her decision to have more children would be chronicled in a new publication, Lowry revealed she had already signed a deal for a new book.

“I don’t know what it will take for him to move on from all this, but I assure you continuing to bash me won’t help,” Lowry continued weeks ago in regard to Javi Marroquin’s plans for a book. “I’m not sure what he’s looking to accomplish by [writing] a tell-all. Our lives are entertainment to people. Most of the fans who watch the show don’t actually care about us or our kids’ well-being — and a ‘tell-all’ certainly isn’t going to help [my kids] Lincoln or Isaac in anyway.”

At the end of last month, after Lowry confirmed she was expecting a third child with a third man, Javi Marroquin took to Twitter where he posted a screenshot of his writing process and suggested the title of his upcoming book would be Heartlessly Hustled. As fans will recall, Lowry’s 2016 publication was called Hustle & Heart.

In other Javi Marroquin news, the reality star and his new girlfriend, Real World star Madison Channing Walls, appear to have broken up after a very short period. Although the couple hasn’t confirmed that they are no longer dating, Javi Marroquin has removed all photos of Walls from his Instagram page.

As fans may recall, Javi Marroquin went public with Walls during a visit to Philadelphia earlier this month, and during their night out, he shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram. Meanwhile, on Walls’ page, she shared another photo of herself and the Teen Mom 2 star and had yet to remove the picture from her account.

