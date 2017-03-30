Camila Cabello Dating Rumors: From Shawn Mendes To Lauren Jauregui

Everyone wants to know who Camila Cabello is dating these days. The former Fifth Harmony member is working on her solo music career. However, this week, the attention is on her dating life. Camila has been linked to Shawn Mendes again while former bandmate Lauren Jauregui puts those pesky dating rumors to rest on social media.

i missed you like the winter misses flowers, but we can't bloom all the time A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have sparked more dating rumors. The two artists were first linked when they collaborated on their hit single “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” The pair’s chemistry in their shows and music video were enough to get the rumor mill talking.

Cabello and Mendes reunited on Monday, March 27 when Mendes shared a video of himself singing along to Ed Sheeran’s 2011 track “Kiss Me” with Cabello by his side, reports People. The black-and-white clip showed the two singing the romantic tune and getting way deep into their feelings. Although Cabello and Mendes hardly interacted in the video, it didn’t stop fans from speculating about their relationship status.

Found this gem deep in the iPhone videos..lol i love the "killed that" face we both make at the end @camila_cabello A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

There has been speculation over whether Mendes, 18, and Cabello, 20, were ever more than friends. Mendes denied the dating rumors last year to People.

“We’re just really close friends. She is one of those people who is just very easy to connect with and still is, to this day, is one of my greatest friends. You find that instant connection with people, and she’s one of them. She’s a f***ing great writer. Even if we just wrote for other people, I would be happy to do that because she’s such a thrill to write and work with.”

Camilla used to connect well with Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui. Fans have shipped the two over the years. They even came up with the ship name Camren. Lauren, who came out as bisexual, has been the target of speculation that she once quietly dated Camila, according to Teen Vogue. Fans tried to prove the two’s relationship with photo edits, clips, and artwork.

Jauregui is speaking out about those dating rumors. She said there is no truth to the rumors. It all started when a fan shared Jauregui’s photo shoot with then-girlfriend Lucy Vives.

“This is why Lauren hates Camren,” the fan wrote.

“No I hate it because it’s invasive, scary, delusional, disrespectful to us both and was never real…Ever,” Lauren responded.

“You never quite become ok with people sexualizing you and your friendships for their sick pleasure. That’s why,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

@talented_kordei no I hate it because it's invasive, scary, delusional, disrespectful to us both and was never real…Ever. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) March 23, 2017

@brujitaf_Spears because you never quite become ok with people sexualizing you and your friendships for their sick pleasure. That's why. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) March 23, 2017

Cabello has already made it clear why she won’t speak out about her dating life. She may want to live in the public life as a solo pop act, but she won’t allow her private life to become public knowledge. The “Bad Things” singer talked about her love life in the latest issue of Latina. Cabello also hinted as to what kind of romantic life she wants to lead – behind closed doors.

im on the cover of @latina magazine this month!!!! so grateful for the opportunity @latina gracias ???????????????? #CamilaOnLatina A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

“I get why people are interested in my life love, but I don’t want to give people that piece of me because it is the most important part,” she said. “Here’s my dream life: I want to make songs and have incredible experiences with people. I don’t want to be locked up in a hotel room and just do press and red carpets. That’s not the kind of life I want to live. I want to make music, but I also want to go on road trips with friends. I want to go backpacking around Europe. I want to meet a Spanish boy and fall in love.”

In that same interview, Camila called herself a “hopeless romantic” and says she only goes to her friend Taylor Swift for relationship advice. The two never discuss their music careers despite what the public thinks.

[Featured image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]