Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Divorce Tension Easing: Will They Reconcile?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been locked in a vicious divorce battle since last September, or so fans thought. Now, it looks like Angelina and Brad’s split might have been tense in the beginning, but E! News reports that the ice might have begun to thaw months ago. Brad is reportedly spending more time with Angelina and their kids than we previously knew about. This revelation about Angelina and Brad effectively co-parenting and getting along has a lot of people wondering if they really plan to follow through with their divorce or if the A-list couple will eventually reconcile.

Proof that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce tension isn’t nearly as bad as reported lies in her Cambodia press tour. Remember the one where she brought all of her kids and paraded them on stage before talking about how she and Brad were going to co-parent the brood? It turns out that Brad was actually in Cambodia at that point. It was reported that during Angelina’s press tour and even while she was shooting her movie in the country, Brad Pitt traveled back and forth to Cambodia to spend time with his kids. According to multiple reports, Brad wasn’t an absent parent at all.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are talking again: “It’s a significant step.” https://t.co/KTK48bT9p7 pic.twitter.com/k3czk7bJQJ — E! News (@enews) March 26, 2017

Here’s where it gets interesting. Despite all of the reports that Brad Pitt was in Cambodia with his brood, Gossip Cop says that isn’t true at all. They claim that Brad’s rep communicated with them directly and denied the entire Cambodia trip story. Even if Pitt wasn’t flying all over the globe to spend time with his six children with Angelina Jolie, there is still proof that Angelina and Brad’s divorce drama has calmed way down in recent months.

There is also the case of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s huge estate and winery in the south of France. On the heels of their divorce news, Angie and Brad put the huge home up for sale. After months of not selling, earlier this month, they pulled the listing and decided to keep Chateau Miraval. It was announced that Jolie and Pitt decided to hold on to the estate for the future of their kids and in addition to producing wine for sale, they will also be making olive oil as well.

While it may seem to make sense for a soon-to-be-divorced couple to sell off their marital property, they are keeping the estate that holds many romantic memories for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, including being the place where they were married a few years ago.

It looks like Angelina Jolie is also still househunting in Los Angeles despite already having moved the kids around a couple of times. The Daily Mail reports that Angelina has her eyes on a $25 million mansion in Los Feliz that used to be owned by filmmaker Cecile B. DeMille. If Angelina does end up buying the Los Feliz home, that will keep her and the kids living not far from Brad Pitt in the Los Angeles area despite rumors that she was trying to move the family overseas.

There are also reports that Brad Pitt has been working on his formerly contentious relationship with Maddox. Just last week the Los Angeles Times reported that after an investigation into an altercation between Brad and Maddox, he was cleared of any wrongdoing. Now it’s just a matter of building back the relationship he previously had with Maddox, Brad and Angelina’s oldest son.

