Rapper Nicki Minaj Is Now A Model: What She Says About Her Music Career

Rapper Nicki Minaj is now a model. The headline-making entertainer scored a huge modeling contract with Wilhelmina Models, as announced on Wednesday, March 29. This doesn’t necessarily mean she’s changing careers anytime soon. Nicki revealed that fashion inspires her rapping career.

The rapper has been signed on as the latest famous face for Wilhelmina International, Inc. Minaj joins Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, and several other celebrities who have joined the modeling agency in recent months. Wilhelmina Models confirmed the news yesterday by sharing a stunning black-and-white photo of Ms. Minaj from her Vogue photo shoot.

The 34-year-old explained to Vogue that she looks forward to the next direction in her life. She wants to balance her music career with being an actress and model.

“I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion. My message is always celebrating your own style. I’m thrilled and honored to have signed with Wilhelmina – they get me.”

Wilhelmina CEO Bill Wackermann released a statement to People. He says that Nicki is on the cutting edge of fashion.

“We’re thrilled to work alongside Nicki Minaj and her team,” he said. “She is a style pioneer and icon.”

According to Vogue, Minaj currently has over 77 million Instagram followers. She is not just a rapper; she is a household name and pop culture phenomena. Minaj caused a stir at Paris Fashion Week when she wore a pasty on her nipple.

It would seem exhausting to most to tour the world amid photo shoots and fashion collaborations. However, Nicki seems up to the challenge, as seen in her brief Vogue interview. This shocking news came after Kmart dropped Nicki’s eponymous clothing line. Earlier this month, the retailer released a statement announcing the dropped her clothing line, as reported via Eurweb.com.

“Kmart is thrilled that we were the first retail partner to create a custom apparel line for Nicki Minaj,” a rep for Kmart tells Billboard. “From the development of the line, to showcasing it in stores, to designing exclusive capsule collections, we have enjoyed a positive relationship with Nicki Minaj and her team over the last three years. As our partnership came to a close in 2016, we would like to thank Nicki Minaj for being a great partner and wish her continued success in her future endeavors.”

The news emerged after @KmartFashions announced that the retail chain was dropping Nicki Minaj’s clothing line due to a dramatic drop in sales. Her clothing is now marked down to 50 percent off. Nicki’s fans assumed that the Twitter account was fake. However, the brand’s official Twitter account responded to a fan confirming the news.

Back in 2013, Kmart enlisted both Nicki Minaj and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine to launch a series of clothing lines. This news also comes after it was reported that Minaj has the most the songs on the Billboard Hot 100 than any other female artist. The original titleholder was Aretha Franklin, who Minaj tied with on March 18, when they both had 73 entries each.

Nicki just dropped her new Drake and Lil Wayne collab “No Frauds,” “Regret Your Tears,” and “Changed It” (also featuring Lil Wayne). The songs came in at No. 14, 61, and 71, which brought Nicki’s ranking up to 76 entries. The “Side to Side” rapper celebrated the moment by sharing this Instagram video of her twerking in a red pleather outfit.

When u find out u just became the only woman in the history of billboard to have 76 Hot 100 billboard entries. ???????????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 20, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

After the hearing the news, Minaj later took to Instagram to thank fans for their ongoing support amid her split from Meek Mill and celebrity feuds.

Nicki Minaj was having a rough month with Remy Ma’s diss tracks about her. But it looks like she’s working her way back up to the top by focusing on a new direction in her life.

[Featured image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]