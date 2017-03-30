WWE Rumors: Will Roman Reigns’s Match Against Undertaker Close ‘WrestleMania’?

Fans are just a few days away from wrestling’s biggest night — WrestleMania, of course — and the latest WWE rumors suggest that the biggest match of the night will belong to Roman Reigns when he faces off against The Dead Man, better known as The Undertaker.

And while this match is promising to be one of the most popular matches in WrestleMania history — in no small part because The Undertaker will be “passing the torch” to Reigns — it’s still not listed as the headlining event.

Needless to say, this has been a source of major disappointment for fans of the Roman Empire. But there are even other wrestlers who suggest that this should be the headlining match. So why hasn’t it happened?

WWE's Post-WrestleMania Plans For Roman Reigns Are A Huge Letdown https://t.co/8RBOb2e8zR pic.twitter.com/mcHgOBOP0R — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) March 30, 2017

According to the latest WWE rumors from Sportskeeda, no less of an authority than Randy Orton has suggested that this match should be the headlining, main event match of the night. The outlet spoke to the wrestling legend, and he suggested that there’s no bigger match on the card than this one. It would make sense, then, that it would close the night.

“I think everybody will be happy with the outcome of the match. I expect the Undertaker to throw Roman Reigns around like a rag doll. Roman Reigns is going to get his, but at the same time, this is the Undertaker we’re talking about.”

But what will happen to Reigns if — or when — he fells The Undertaker?

According to the latest WWE rumors from Comic Book, it looks like fans will be extremely disappointed, as the not-particularly-liked Reigns-Braun Strowman feud will continue.

Even though Reigns is also predicted to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, it doesn’t look like the WWE has any major plans for him, at least as far as Raw is concerned.

This could also be part of the effort, on behalf of the company, to get Reigns traded over to SmackDown.

“Considering their feud is already 3 months old, Strowman and Reigns are anything but. Strowman cost Reigns the WWE Universal Title at Royal Rumble earlier this year; then Roman returned the favor the next night on Raw by attacking Strowman during his first ever Universal Title match.”

From Roman's Wwe facebook page:

Nothing like winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania!#RomanReigns #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ptRhMDCmoS — RomanReigns OnevsAll (@RomanROnevsAll) March 30, 2017

Finally, the latest WWE rumors from FanSided suggest that they know which way the proverbial wind blows when it comes to the match: it’s going in Reigns’ favor.

Not that this will lead to anything except another feather in the cap of the Big Dog, but once he fells The Undertaker, he’ll definitely be considered a WWE legend, if he hasn’t been already.

“WWE has always been known as The Undertaker’s “yard,” but now Reigns is challenging ownership of it and has threatened to retire the Dead Man on April 2 in Orlando. But can he do it? Clearly now we know The Undertaker is no longer unbeatable on the biggest stage in sports entertainment. And this could skyrocket Reigns to unspeakable heights if he knocks off The Undertaker straight up.”

Wrestling fans, now it’s your turn to speculate: What do you think of the latest round of WWE rumors? What do you think will happen between the Big Dog and The Dead Man? Who will walk away a winner? And do you think that Reigns will, ultimately, be traded to SmackDown?

Leave your thoughts about the latest WWE rumors in the comments below.

[Featured Image by WWE]