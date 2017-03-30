Mama June’s Before And After Reveal Is Coming This Week

Mama June’s before and after reveal is finally coming!

As Life and Style Magazine reported, fans have been watching Shannon’s journey from almost morbidly obesity (at one point reportedly weighing over 450 pounds) to a slim, confident woman, on the WEtv series Mama June: From Not To Hot. The show documents the 37-year-old reality TV star’s weight loss through gastric sleeve surgery, which was followed by plastic surgery to remove excess skin, and then follow-up care with a nutritionist, personal trainer, doctor and therapist.

Mama June Is Nearing Her Weight Goalhttps://t.co/wGNHCfZshH pic.twitter.com/kMoJOrgBD3 — Watchlatestnews (@watchlatestnews) March 24, 2017

At this point, it bears noting that, because of the time involved between when TV filming takes place and when a TV show hits the air, what you’re seeing on TV likely happened months ago. What that means in this case is that, in real life Mama June has already lost all that weight, and may or may not be keeping it off (that remains to be seen, but there are reports that she’s been cheating on her new diet, but more on that in a few paragraphs). But regarding From Not To Hot, viewers are seeing the story of Shannon’s weight loss play out in front of them in weekly installments.

The show has shown fans June’s weight loss as it progressed, but one thing that the show’s producers have been keeping under wraps is the final result. After all of the surgeries and post-surgery effort, she’s put into it, fans still don’t know what the new Mama June looks like.

Now, however, as Life and Style Magazine reports, the big reveal is finally coming on this week’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot. June’s trainer, Kenya Crooks, posted a short video on Instagram teasing the big reveal.

COME JOIN US TOMORROW AT OUR NEW TIME 9 PM FOR MAMA JUNE’S BIG REVEAL! #MAMAJUNEFROMNOTTOHOT #MAMAJUNE #KENYACROOKS #WEIGHTLOSS A post shared by Kenya Crooks (@thekenyacrooks) on Mar 30, 2017 at 5:30am PDT

The teaser trailer shows June, shot out-of-focus and from behind, walking out in a pale dress as her family, including daughters Lauryn “Chickadee” and Alana “Honey Boo Boo,” look on in shock. Alana says it best with her reaction: “OH! MY! GOD!”

The Honey Boo Boo vet’s team wants her to drop even more pounds before she undergoes surge… https://t.co/vPtck6xQ2z pic.twitter.com/zHJPzAM725 — 97.3 KISSFM (@973KISSFM) March 18, 2017

Back in early March, Kenya sat down with Life and Style to talk about what Mama June has been up to, post-weight loss.

“She’s loving everything, everything, and everything. She hated a whole bunch of herself before, but now, because of the surgery and the workout piece of it, she’s enjoying all phases of June. She walks around naked! That’s what the kids told me.”

Unfortunately, that weight loss has brought an unintended side-effect: loose skin hanging from her arms, neck, and breasts.

Mama June hates skin removal and cancels second round https://t.co/9jz6BCmUYR pic.twitter.com/AQQizcosCD — DAFIT MUSIC (@DAFIT_Music) March 27, 2017

She’s already had one surgery to remove the excess skin. And as she tells her plastic surgeon in the most recent episode, she’s not eager to have another one. The pain of the recovery was unbearable, she’s left with a numbness in her abdomen that she learns may be permanent, and she’s left with unsightly scars.

“I thought this surgery was going to make me feel better but it hasn’t, My body looks like Frankenstein and I hate that I did this.”

However, based on Kenya’s video, it appears that all of the pain of weight loss surgery and related surgeries may be forgotten once Mama June finally steps out as her new self.

You can see Mama June’s before and after reveal this Friday when Mama June: From Not to Hot airs 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on WEtv.

[Featured Image by RW/MediaPunch/IPX/AP]