Cleveland Browns: Five Potential Options With No. 12 Pick In 2017 NFL Draft

The 2017 NFL Draft is coming up fast and the Cleveland Browns are going to be one of the most intriguing teams to keep an eye on. They are looking to make moves and there is a very deep draft class for them to make some of those moves happen. Cleveland also happens to possess two first-round picks, with the No. 1 and No. 12 overall picks being extremely valuable in this draft.

Hue Jackson is committed to turning the Browns back into a championship contender. It has been quite some time since the Browns were viewed as a playoff contender, much less a Super Bowl favorite.

Looking ahead at the draft for the Browns, it seems clear that they will take Texas A&M star Myles Garrett with the first overall pick. That leaves a bit of a mystery as to what they are going to do with the No. 12 overall pick. There are plenty of different players that could be targets for them with their second first-round pick.

Needless to say, this draft is going to be a major turning point for the Browns. If they draft well, they will take a step forward in their rebuilding process. If not, the Browns’ fan base may have to stick around waiting for more talent another season.

All of that being said, which five prospects could be potential targets for the Browns with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft?

Mitch Trubisky, Quarterback, North Carolina

First and foremost, the Browns could look to add a quarterback in North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky. He has been linked to the Browns in many different rumors and it wouldn’t be shocking to see them take him. Trubisky completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 3,748 yards, 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

O.J. Howard, Tight End, Alabama

If the Browns want to add a weapon for whoever their starting quarterback ends up being, Alabama’s O.J. Howard would make perfect sense. He caught 45 passes for 595 yards and three touchdowns last season. Howard stands in at 6-foot-6 and 248 pounds and will make for a mismatch nightmare in the NFL.

Mike Williams, Wide Receiver, Clemson

Another offensive weapon that could be a draft target would be Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams. He showcased his potential last season with the Tigers by catching 98 passes for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns. Those numbers would be a major upgrade to Cleveland’s wide receiving corps and would be a nice selection for them long-term.

Dalvin Cook, Running Back, Florida State

Cleveland could choose to go with a running back as well and Dalvin Cook seems like a perfect fit. He carried the football 288 times for 1,765 yards and 19 touchdowns. Cook would be a long-term fixture for the Browns in the backfield and would help take a lot of pressure off of whoever the quarterback ends up being.

Jabrill Peppers, Safety/Linebacker, Michigan

On the off chance that the Browns choose to take a defensive player, Jabrill Peppers would make a lot of sense. Cleveland doesn’t have an awful defense currently, but adding the type of playmaking that Peppers can bring would be a big move. Peppers is going to make an impact at the next level and Cleveland would be wise to consider drafting him at No. 12.

Expect to see the Browns get two big pieces with their two first round picks in the draft. Any of these five names could make a huge impact moving forward. It has been a long time since the Browns were relevant come playoff time, but if they make the right moves they could get back to that point in the next two or three years.

Do you think the Cleveland Browns should draft one of these five players at No. 12? What other names would you add to the list? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

