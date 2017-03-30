‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans’ Mother Not Invited To Her Wedding?

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans may not be inviting her mother, Barbara Evans, to her wedding. The mother of three recently revealed that her relationship with Barbara is so rocky that she hasn’t decided yet if she will allow her mother to attend her wedding to David Eason.

According to E! Online, Jenelle Evans and her mother Barbara have had a strained relationship for years. As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Jenelle signed over custody of her oldest son, Jace, to Barbara when he was a baby. This was due to the fact that Jenelle was not physically or mentally ready to take on a child. However, many years have passed, and Jenelle has turned her life around. She has asked her mother to sign custody of Jace back over to her, but Barbara isn’t having it. Things have gotten so bad that Jenelle and Barbara are in the midst of a nasty custody case, and the reality star is getting fed up with the whole situation.

“The relationship I have with my mother is the same as it has always been, sadly. We have not decided if she will be invited or not. Our relationship is getting more damaged every day, but I have already told her this.”

While Jenelle Evans is dealing with a lot of family drama, she’s also creating new memories with her fiance, David, and their children. Jenelle, who is the mother of sons Jace and Kaiser, also shares an infant daughter, Ensley, with David. David also has children from previous relationships. Jenelle says that the couple’s children will have a special place in their wedding ceremony, with Jace and Kaiser being ring bearers, and David’s daughters, Maryssa and Ensley serving as flower girls.

“I definitely think that Ensley will be old enough to be a flower girl alongside David’s daughter, Maryssa. While reading our vows I would like the girls to be part of the bridesmaids and the boys to be part of the groomsmen.”

It seems that Teen Mom 2 star and her soon-to-be husband, David Eason, are already diving into their wedding plans. Jenelle reveals that the couple has very similar tastes and are already agreeing on many of the aspects of their wedding ceremony. Evans says that she and Eason are planning a small, intimate ceremony, which only the pair’s closest friends and family members will attend. When asked if Jenelle’s Teen Mom 2 co-stars, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska would be invited, Evans stated, “I just want it to be the people I’m closest with, and I’m not too close of friends with any of them.”

Meanwhile, after giving birth to baby Ensley back in February, Jenelle says she’s back in the gym working hard to lose the baby weight and get healthy before her big day. “[I] plan to be as fit and healthy as I can,” adding that she’s sticking to a low-carb, veggie-based diet to help her meet her fitness goals.

In other Teen Mom 2 news, reports are surfacing that the series will be adding a fifth cast member for the upcoming Season 8. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, former Teen Mom 3 star Briana DeJesus is allegedly joining the cast and has reportedly already started filming. Briana, who has also appeared on VH1’s Family Therapy, is currently pregnant with her second child and has plenty of family drama to help fill the episodes. However, rumors are flying that the rest of the cast members are not happy about Briana being added to the show.

What are your thoughts on Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ wedding plans?

