‘The Vet Life’ Returns For Another Family-Friendly Season On Animal Planet

The Vet Life features good friends and fellow veterinarians Dr. Diarra Blue, Dr. Aubrey Ross, and Dr. Michael Lavigne. Running their Texas-based practice at the Cy-Fair Animal Hospital is demanding, and The Wrap shared that the doctors are learning to fine tune the balance between work and family. Dr. Blue explains what The Vet Life means to him in a sneak-peek trailer of the new season.

“The Vet Life isn’t just a job, it’s about commitment — compassion. Sometimes it gets a little messy, but for us it’s about being comfortable in your own shoes, doing what you love with the people that you love.”

Over the last two years, the hard working doctors have shown pet owners that they can be trusted to provide quality care for their cats, dogs, farm animals, rare exotics, and more. Now that the veterinary practice has been going strong for two years, on this season of The Vet Life the partners work to build and even expand the scope of what Cy-Fair Animal Hospital does.

The Futon Critic shared that after Dr. Ross treated an escaped tiger last season on The Vet Life, he “one-ups” Dr. Blue again, but this time with adorable baby kangaroos. Dr. Blue has his own patients that the hospital doesn’t see on a daily basis when a baby goat and a pig are brought to him for treatment. Dr. Lavigne stays out of the friendly competition and concentrates on saving the life of a family’s mastiff and performs a complicated surgery on a pit mix.

As for their personal life, fans learned during the previous season of The Vet Life that the three doctors and their families are very close, and every Sunday they have dinner together. That doesn’t change on this season of The Vet Life as they continue to support one another through the good times and the bad. Dr. Ross and his wife, Tauvia, decide that it is time to purchase a home of their own and move out of his mother’s house. That plan was put on hold last season when Dr. Ross broke his hip socket in a serious car accident. After a lengthy surgery he faced a long recovery period, but with the help and support of family and friends, he was able to get back up and around.

The fun-loving Dr. Blue is thinking of getting back into riding motorcycles after being inspired by one of his clients, but when a serious health issue arises for his brother, those plans are put on hold. As for Dr. Lavigne and his wife, Anne, she is exploring new career options while raising their two teenage children, and that could mean some changes for the family as a whole. One thing is for certain, no matter what changes or challenges the three veterinarians face on The Vet Life, fans have learned that this family-loving series leaves everyone smiling in the end.

Dr Blue freaking out. He's not a fan of opossums Dr Ross set me up #cyfairanimalhospital #veterinarian #veterinario #thevetlife #vetlyfe A post shared by Cy-Fair Animal Hospital (@cyfairah) on Jul 31, 2016 at 1:08pm PDT

For those unfamiliar with how the trio got to where they are today, the three doctors became friends while they were attending Tuskegee University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. They met up again in Las Vegas, where they began their veterinary careers, and eventually they decided it was time to own their own practice. They settled on Houston, which is where Dr. Ross is from and in 2015, they opened Cy-Fair Animal Hospital. They also have a mobile clinic that brings vital veterinary services directly to clients within the community.

Hard work on a Sunday. A job well done for the city of Conroe. #cyfairanimalhospital #thevetlife A post shared by Cy-Fair Animal Hospital (@cyfairah) on Oct 25, 2016 at 11:50am PDT

With a combined total of over 22 years of veterinary experience and a true passion for animals, Dr. Diarra Blue, Dr. Aubrey Ross, and Dr. Michael Lavigne strive to educate pet owners and the public in general about the importance of preventative medicine, which can extend the longevity of the strong human-animal bond many pet owners experience. Now that they have a thriving practice and each other to depend on when things get difficult or stressful, they are well on their way to achieving that goal.

The Vet Life premieres on Saturday, April 15 at 10:00 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.

