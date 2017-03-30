WWE Rumors ‘WrestleMania 33’: Major Spoilers For Undertaker Vs. Reigns Revealed

WWE rumors about the WrestleMania 33 have revealed a major spoiler for the Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns match. The company is planning a result that could completely shock the fans.

The match between Undertaker and Reigns is one of the most anticipated matches in recent history, with some news reports even indicating that it will cost the company a whopping $7 million. Fans are equally excited to see the two superstars clash in the ring.

The latest WWE rumors suggest that the company is planning an outcome that will go against all expectations. It has been widely speculated for the past few months that Reigns will emerge victorious in the match and could turn heel in the process, as reported by Sportskeeda.

It is a well-known fact that Vince McMahon is keen on pushing Roman Reigns as a face, and there is a substantial reason for it. Roman Reigns is one of the top most merchandise sellers and the biggest YouTube attraction, and he also evokes reactions from the majority of the fans.

It is worth noting that John Cena will be missing in action for a brief period after WrestleMania 33, which makes Reigns even more important for moving the merchandise. If Reigns turns heel, WWE will lose a considerable amount of business.

It has also been rumored that WWE is planning to make Reigns the “next John Cena for WWE.” A heel turn will jeopardize such plans and make it difficult for the company to elevate the Big Dog to the top level.

The latest WWE rumors also suggest that Reigns might not emerge victorious in the Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns match. Contrary to the popular belief of Reigns winning at WrestleMania 33, he might end up losing the match.

The Undertaker’s retirement has been speculated for the past two years. However, after his appearance at Royal Rumble, there have been several hints by WWE officials and other superstars suggesting that WrestleMania 33 could be the Phenom’s last Mania or even the last appearance.

If Roman Reigns defeats the Undertaker in his last match at WrestleMania, he will draw an insane amount of hatred. Such a move makes sense only if the company is planning a heel turn for him, which is not the case.

On the other hand, if the Undertaker defeats Reigns, it makes Reigns’ elevation as a top superstar extremely difficult. Interestingly, John Cena had won several high-profile matches from Triple H to Shawn Michaels during his rise to the top of the table.

The latest WWE spoiler reveals that Braun Strowman will intervene and cost Reigns the match. WWE has been projecting Strowman as the Monster who is undefeatable and fearless.

However, he lost to Roman Reigns at this year’s Fastlane, which was not even one of the top PPVs. Later, he was shown getting choke-slammed by the Undertaker and surprisingly cowering away.

Braun Strowman has time and again said that he has unfinished business with Reigns. Costing Reigns the match of his life could be the perfect revenge for Braun.

This will ensure that fans can see the Undertaker win the match while at the same time feel sorry for Reigns. He loses to the Undertaker and evades all the hatred that could have resulted otherwise, and at the same time, he keeps his image intact.

WWE has been criticized for the predictable nature of the past two WrestleManias. This year too, most of the matches look obvious, and the company needs to take some action to keep fans intrigued.

Braun Strowman’s interference appears to be that much-needed shocker. It will also help the company in continuing the storyline between Strowman and Reigns after WrestleMania 33.

