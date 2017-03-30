Kim Kardashian Defended By John Legend Over Baby Dig, Chrissy Teigen Is Lucky

Chrissy Teigen is a lucky woman to have such a stand-up guy as her husband. John Legend recently defended Teigen’s good friend Kim Kardashian after someone went after her with a so-called joke after the reality star expressed a desire to have a third child.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly being mocked online after people saw her saying she wanted to have a third child on the preview for next week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

According to Refinery29, one Twitter user took it too far, suggesting that the Chinese may have been on to something,” referring to China’s controversial One Child policy, with an article about Kim Kardashian having a third child below.

Stuart Stevens is a writer and former Mitt Romney political strategist.

Sometimes it seems the Chinese might have been on to something. https://t.co/2pNA590W9L — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) March 29, 2017

The policy was abolished in 2015 but not after countless abortions and cases of female infanticide. Plus, Kim Kardashian had two high-risk pregnancies with her daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 1, so the idea of a carrying a third baby to term is also likely to be a risky situation.

Hey beautiful girl A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:24am PST

John Legend came across Stuart Steven’s tweet and felt compelled to reply back to him to let him know those topics were not a joking matter and that this guy definitely took it too far.

@stuartpstevens that was pretty awful. Shame on you — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 29, 2017

Other Twitter users were quick to back John Legend up.

@stuartpstevens whatever the intent, the optics of a white dude saying black/brown ppl shouldn’t reproduce…Are not good. — Wordy McWordinson (@McWordinson) March 29, 2017

Even Stuart Stevens followers thought that the comment was unnecessary.

@stuartpstevens this tweet is literally the only thing I know about you and what it actually says is that you’re a pretty terrible person. — RadicalCatFamily (@snowsandals) March 30, 2017

John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, are good friends with Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West. Legend obviously could not stand for someone speaking about the reality star in such a disrespectful way.

He and his wife are definitely not new to shutting down haters on social media.

Earlier this month, the mother-of-one took a screenshot of negative comments people had made about her baby on social media and tweeted, “Some people are just hell bent on being the f***ing worst.”

“Imagine being this miserable. We are fine, thanks.”

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 22, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

According to People, some of these hateful social media comments included accusations that it was “weird” that their daughter Luna “never shows emotions.”

Others had to do with the way Chrissy was dressing her 10-month-old daughter.

“Golden rule of dressing babies is however many layers you are wearing plus and extra one! common sense really.” “They both have jackets on and they can’t even put a pair of socks on the poor baby.” “Someone should tell her she’s got holes in her trousers, and in her brain too, but you can’t see them underneath her oh so expensive hat.”

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

Kim Kardashian Back? Shows Off Makeup And Body, Rumors Of ‘Dark Ulterior Motive’

Kim Kardashian Stops Filming, Warns Rob & Chyna Not To Flash Wealth On Instagram

Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West ‘A**hole,’ What Caused Robbery Flashback?

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Hint At Release Date For New Kanye West Sneakers?

Kylie Jenner ‘KUWTK’ Spin-Off Show An Attempt To Break Away From Kardashians?

Chrissy Teigen is close with Kim Kardashian and is aware of the pregnancy stuggles she has endured.

She even offered to be Kim Kardashian’s surrogate back in November, according to Access Hollywood.

“I would be her surrogate in a second. I really enjoyed the pregnancy process — I loved it. Yes. In a heartbeat.”

Chrissy Teigen gave birth to her own daughter Luna last year.

“I did IVF — science is miraculous these days, anything is possible.” “I hope whatever she does is gonna work out for the best, and it’s gonna be beautiful either way.”

The two girlfriends also starred in a music video together last year. Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen joined their fellow mother Fergie to shoot the music video for her song “M.I.L.F.,” which ended up getting over 160 million views on YouTube.

What do you think about John Legend shutting down Stuart Stevens after he said something hurtful about Kim Kardashian? Comment in the section below!

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Staff/Getty Images]