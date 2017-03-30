Animal Adventure Park Live Cam: Is April The Giraffe Ready To Surprise Everyone?

Animal Adventure Park’s live cam continues to show April the giraffe in her stall going about her usual business, but that’s about to change. Is April ready to finally surprise everyone and give birth to her calf?

Over a month of watching April eat, pace, stand, flinch, and visit with Oliver has kept viewers glued to Animal Adventure Park’s live cam to see when that big moment happens before their eyes. Once April starts giving birth, the process will happen fast.

According to Animal Adventure Park’s latest update, there aren’t many more physical changes April can give the vet and caretakers. At this point, it’s a pure waiting game. As the morning update on March 30 revealed, her udders are filled to maximum capacity and she’ll “likely not get much larger.” Discharge continues, which signals that birth is closer than ever. The giraffe’s appetite is still present, but not overly so, with the parking deeming it “so-so.” There won’t be any more back swelling on April, either. The calf is in position for delivery, but he or she is in no rush to get here.

The park seemed more hopeful on March 29 about April giving birth when they noted in the morning and evening updates how far April has progressed with mammary changes. They urged viewers not to stray far from watching April because her baby is almost ready to arrive.

“We could be hours away or days – so do not stop your day – but certainly don’t stop watching!” the park wrote Wednesday morning.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, April had a restless night before that post. She was up and down a lot and exhibited signs of discomfort from the calf’s kicks.

Animal Adventure Park’s dedicated team and vet are on stand-by at this critical time. No one will intervene during the birth unless April experiences problems. This is her fourth calf, but the first one born at Animal Adventure Park.

When the birthing process begins, a hoof will be seen coming out of April’s back end. From that point, the calf will be delivered within 30 to 60 minutes. The newborn will be around 150 pounds and six feet tall. In about an hour or less, he or she will be able to stand on its feet, though wobbly and clumsy at first.

As of mid-morning Thursday, April the giraffe continues the same activities millions have observed for weeks — eating, tail swishing, and sauntering around her stall. There are moments she gets her audience excited when she straightens her neck and raises her tail. She also creates a stir when her neck is outstretched and back legs separate. It appears as if she’s going to active labor, but they tend to be false alarms on the live cam.

April is raising her tail frequently and having a number of bowel movements, but she soon goes right back to eating.

Some are weary of hearing that April the giraffe is “close” and that she could give birth “any day” or “any hour.” Although the wait has been long, it’s brought a lot of animal lovers together who’ve bonded over April. Many have expressed in chat rooms that they’ll experience withdrawals after the new giraffe’s birth. Animal Adventure Park’s live cam will stream five days after April delivers the calf, but the live footage will shut down so the park can prepare for its opening day scheduled in May.

It’s unknown what April’s baby giraffe will be named, but the park will hold a contest for people to vote on their favorite name. More information is to come on that front, but Jordan Patch explained that $1 would be one vote for a name and $100 would go towards 100 votes. Money from the votes would go towards giraffe conservation, the care for the park’s giraffes, and other fundraising events held by Animal Adventure Park.

Is April about to surprise everyone and give birth to her new calf? All eyes remain on this famous giraffe, and many people hope to see that magic moment unfold anytime on Animal Adventure Park’s live cam.

[Featured Image by Anaite/Shutterstock]