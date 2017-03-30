‘Big Little Lies’ Broken Penis, Torn Urethra: Alexander Skarsgard’s NSFW [Video]

Alexander Skarsgard already got plenty of buzz when Alexander starred as Tarzan in the movie The Legend of Tarzan, and Skarsgard revealed that he ate chicken and broccoli for nine months in order to get his ripped and shredded appearance in the film, as reported by the Inquisitr. Alexander made news for saying no to “fast carbs” and cream and butter and sugary snacks. After going off the diet for a few months, Skarsgard was shocked to learn that he had to go back for reshoots, so Alexander went back on the diet, later joking that perhaps the next Tarzan movie could feature him as an out-of-shape hero. Instead, Alexander is back and in shape and showing off his buff muscles in a frightening limited-series role in Big Little Lies on HBO.

Now that Alexander has taken on a big role in HBO’s Big Little Lies, with the 40-year-old Skarsgard playing a horribly abusive husband to 49-year-old Nicole Kidman’s lawyer-turned-housewife role in the series, fans are buzzing big time about Alexander once more. And the latest buzz surrounds a shocking scene that found Skarsgard’s fake member in central focus on Big Little Lies. (The NSFW broken-penis scene from Big Little Lies is gaining views on YouTube in videos like one titled “Big Little Lies fans react to Alexander Skarsgard scene.”)

As reported by News.com.au, the pivotal scene in Big Little Lies featured a large prosthetic member worn by Alexander, not a real penis. However, it was a commentary on full frontal nudity, and how a penis might be displayed during an R-rated show like Big Little Lies. A male member that’s erect or a semi-erect penis automatically receives an R rating, but that doesn’t mean that Girls and Big Little Lies both received the same treatment over the matter of male members recently.

Whereas Big Little Lies quickly displayed Alexander’s large prosthetic, Skarsgard’s character’s member was edited to comply with rules based on countries, with viewers noticing more of Skarsgard’s fake penis shown in the U.S. version of Big Little Lies. In Girls, though, a scene that involved Matthew Rhys’ character Chuck taking out his penis to allow Hannah (played by Lena Dunham) to touch the member, was edited out completely.

In the meantime, fans are wondering if a broken urethra as seen in Big Little Lies is a real thing. It is possible to break a penis, explains a urologist named Dr. Zhao in Health.com.

“A fracture to the penis can also cause damage to the urethra, which runs through the penis.”

Although the proper term isn’t a broken urethra but a torn urethra, Big Little Lies did capture the injury to the penis correctly in showing that an erect penis could receive that type of trauma, even though it usually occurs when an erect penis is bent during sex or masturbation. The Big Little Lies show didn’t correctly capture the amount of time that Alexander’s character should have spent at the hospital, however. Such an injury to a penis would likely require surgery to repair the torn urethra, therefore Skarsgard’s abusive Perry would have likely had to ride out his time at the hospital for more than a few hours.

Either way, fans aren’t the only ones to love Big Little Lies characters. According to New York Magazine, real-life therapists love the counselor who attempts to give Celeste life-saving advice when she crosses all kinds of lines to try and help the woman played by Kidman.

Perry, who is Alexander’s character in Big Little Lies, alternates between the penile-fractured man uttering murderous threats and a completely sorry, sobbing fool who doesn’t want Celeste to leave him. The fate of Alexander’s character, along with Skarsgard’s fake penis, will be revealed when Big Little Lies culminates on Sunday.

