‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3: First Episode Is 1-Hour Long, April 24 Launch False?

Fans have been waiting for a long time for Rick and Morty Season 3, so they were overjoyed when Inquisitr reported a possible April 24 launch. A few other details have surfaced about its imminent launch, including how long the first episode will be.

Rick and Morty Season 3’s first episode will be reportedly an hour long as opposed to the usual 23-minute episodes in Season 2. The special might be a way of atoning for the delay after making fans hope that it will be released in 2016. Until now, creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland all had for loyal viewers was words of apology. Apologizing to fans by means of an extended first episode will be more welcomed.

The first episode, which might be called “The Inside Out,” is looking to be the only one that will run for an hour as Rick and Morty‘s next episode, titled “Rickmancing the Stone” in IMDb, is only 22-minute long. Succeeding episodes, which don’t have titles yet, are also listed as lasting 22 minutes, Konbini reports.

That’s about all we currently know about Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 1. It is unknown what it will be about as the IMDb listing doesn’t have a plot, but it is expected to pick up where Season 2 left off – Rick’s imprisonment. Fans expect that Morty and the gang will find a way to help the mad scientist escape. An hour of that should be worth the wait, if the listing is true.

Another crucial information was also revealed by IMDb – the release date. The next season was listed with an April 24 release date, which is only four weeks away and is in line with Mr. Poopybutthole’s statement that it will be launched a year and a half after Season 2’s last episode aired in October 2015. So could it be true?

Rick And Morty Season 3 April 24 Launch Date Not True?

Apparently, Adult Swim has not yet revealed when exactly Rick and Morty Season 3 is launching. An announcement made in Reddit claimed that the network has not yet confirmed a release date. The creators should know nothing about it also, as they said that the launch date is not up to them.

“Adult Swim has not said anything about when Season 3 will be released. There is no confirmed date and anything stating otherwise is incorrect. When the date is announced, it will be through Adult Swim and will be plastered all over this subreddit. It’s not going to appear suddenly on IMDB with no other sources confirming it, or at the bottom of a cereal box in some code that you’ve deciphered.”

A thread contributor says that release dates posted in IMDb are mostly reliable since they are only allowed to edit the listings if they are involved with the studio. As of now, though, it is better to trust Adult Swim on this one and let it formally announce the next season’s launch date. This way, fans will not be massively let down once again.

It is also worth noting that the July 26 release date that recently made rounds is completely untrue. The video that supposedly revealed the date is a teaser promoting Season 2, which aired on July 26, 2015. It may simply be a case of misinterpreting details brought by the hype surrounding the next season’s release.

Nevertheless, an April launch is the best guess anyone could make for now. It is confirmed that they are drawing it, but it’s unknown if Rick and Morty Season 3 is nearing completion. And as March is now ending, fans might only have to wait for a couple of weeks (or even days) before getting an official release date from Adult Swim.

To tide the wait over, here’s a rap by Dan Harmon:

[Featured Image by Rick and Morty/Facebook]