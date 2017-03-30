‘Human Waste’ found in Cans of Coke at Lisburn Factory an ‘Isolated Case’

“This is an isolated incident and does not affect any products currently on sale,” Coca-Cola company assures public. A recent incident in its factory at Lisburn, Ireland have created some worry among its consumers as human waste in cans of Coke is said to have been found. The discovery came after night shift workers had to stop operation as the machine got clogged. Much to their surprise, cans with human waste were seen. A thorough clean-up of the workplace ensued thereafter.

“It was absolutely horrible, and the machines had to be turned off for about 15 hours to be cleaned. It was unusual because normally the cans come from somewhere else in the UK, but this time they apparently came from Germany.”

These cans arrive in Lisburn still unsealed for the factory to fill them up before quality check and distribution. The change of shipment source, in this case, caused the company trouble. While in transit, something might have gone terribly wrong. Coca-Cola, however, has assured the public that none of the contaminated cans have reached the market. And the Coke in cans currently on sale have passed quality control and are safe to drink.

“We are aware of an incident involving empty cans at our plant in Knockmore Hill, Lisburn. We are treating this matter extremely seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation in co-operation with the PSNI. The problem was identified immediately through our robust quality procedures and all of the product from the affected production was immediately impounded and will not be sold. “

A rumor has spread that illegal immigrants have probably been the cause of the cans being contaminated with human waste. As they have endured the truck ride from Germany, there were no restrooms available which could have led to the use of the empty Coke cans as a make-shift toilet.

The Food Safety Agency in Northern Ireland has been alerted of such occurrence. But it does believe that no contaminated drinks have been able to reach the market. They assured everyone that investigations are being done by the police and the environmental health unit of Lisburn, as well as the Castlereagh City Council. The PSNI or the Police Service of Northern Ireland has revealed that “the investigation is still at an early stage.”

“Detectives are investigating an incident at commercial premises in the Lisburn area following reports that a consignment of containers delivered to the premises had been contaminated.”

Pat Catney of the Social Democratic and Labor Party or SDLP is wondering how such contamination happened in the Coke Factory as the company and workers “are sticklers for hygiene, cleanliness and about contamination.”

The news also came as a surprise for Alliance councilor Amanda Grehan. She described it as “really shocking.” But she also has faith that Coca-cola will do everything in its power to make sure that only safe to drink Coke in cans are available for consumers. She also found it “worrying” that illegal immigrants might be the reason for the contamination.

“But rather than condemn anyone who might have found themselves in this situation, it’s far more important that we help anyone who is that desperate and make sure they’re safe.”

Coca-cola has also been in the spotlight recently after it has been featured in one of the episodes of the U.K. documentary show, Dispatches. In the show, the Coca-cola company was accused of talking to some known personalities, such as Sir Jeremy Heywood and Tory Treasure Secretary David Gauke as a measure to stop the impending sugar tax. If this legislation is passed, it will be implemented on 2018.

