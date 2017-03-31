‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Shares Pregnancy Shocker: Who’s Her Baby Daddy?

Just five months into her pregnancy, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is causing some fans to feel concern that she’s close to an emotional collapse, according to a new report. Kailyn just made a shocking confession about her pregnancy. But there’s still speculation about one key question: Who is Lowry’s baby daddy?

Kailyn’s “devastating pregnancy confession” has.come as a shocker, and the Teen Mom 2 star admitted that it surprised herself as well when she made the admission, reported OK magazine.

“[I] feel like crying for no reason… [I] don’t remember this with my other pregnancies,” tweeted Lowry.

And while some fans reportedly were worried about her emotional response to her pregnancy, others used Kailyn’s confession as a diving board to plunge into speculation about whether she’s having a boy or a girl.

“Maybe it means [you’re] having a girl!” wrote one enthusiastic fan.

The Teen Mom 2 star has two children, and her third baby will arrive this summer. Lowry has stated that with regard to the father, she will reveal the baby daddy when she is ready to make the announcement.

But that comment from Kailyn hasn’t stopped fans from speculating. The Teen Mom 2 star started new rumors recently by posting a picture with her rumored ex-girlfriend Becky Hayter.

“Is this your partner? ” asked one of Lowry’s followers.

“You guys are all jumping to massive conclusions re: [Kailyn’s] relationship status with this girl. And I’m pretty sure you are all wroooong,” wrote another.

Some defended Lowry.

“Her [children] will still love her regardless what gender their mommy is with,” wrote one fan.

Although Kailyn has been sharing some details of her third pregnancy, Lowry continues to maintain silence about her baby daddy, but an insider told Hollywood Life why the 25-year-old Teen Mom 2 star is so secretive.

“It is a personal decision for Kailyn not to reveal who her baby daddy is.”

Moreover, the source claimed that Lowry might not even share the name of the father of her baby.

“Kailyn may or may not reveal the information when she feels the time is right,” added the insider.

As for whether Lowry is having a baby boy or a baby girl, the insider pointed out that she may not even know herself, based on what happened with her previous pregnancies.

“During her prior pregnancies — Isaac, 7 and Lincoln, 3 — she waited until the birth of each child to find out their gender, and she will most likely do that again,” commented the source.

However, the reported desire to maintain some sense of privacy isn’t stopping both fans and her Teen Mom co-stars from bombarding Kailyn with questions and speculation about her third pregnancy, pointed out the insider.

“People are asking her daily; dying to find out the name of the daddy and the gender of her baby.”

But the source said that Lowry is not ready to share the details yet.

“She is simply not ready to share that information,” said the source. “The news will likely come out at some point, because the cameras will probably be rolling again soon.”

As for why Kailyn delayed revealing that she was expecting her third child, the Teen Mom 2 star shared that she had held off because of health complications.

“I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief.”

On Season 7 of Teen Mom 2, Lowry suffered tragic miscarriage. She was married to Javi Marroquin, 24, at the time. Since then, although the two have split, they are not yet legally divorced.

