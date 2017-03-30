Miranda Lambert Getting Married? Inside Blake Shelton’s Ex’s Secret Plans

Miranda Lambert has been pretty low-key about her romance with Anderson East. But after a year of dating, it sounds like things are starting to get serious between the country stars. Will Lambert and East tie the knot before the year is out?

According to OK Magazine, Lambert is happier than ever with East. It’s been over a year and a half since she split with Blake Shelton and things couldn’t be any better. In fact, things are going so good that sources claim Lambert and East are considering getting married in the near future.

An insider told E! News that East and Lambert have discussed their future together and the possibility of starting a family. With their relationship still going strong, talks of a wedding and family are very much on the table.

“Miranda and Anderson are doing good. They try to keep their relationship private and out of the public’s way. They are definitely gonna get married,” an insider shared. “They have discussed marriage and kids that they both want in the near future. She has learned many things about what she wants and needs after her breakup and Anderson fulfills it all.”

The source added that Lambert and East hardly ever argue with each other and see eye to eye on a lot of different things. They are also actively engaged in their communities and give to local charities whenever possible. Between the success of her music and her dating life, things couldn’t be going any better for the country star. Even Lambert’s friends and family agree that she’s never been happier.

Miranda Lambert has also moved on after her divorce with Shelton. In fact, the insider revealed that Lambert and Shelton have come into contact since the split and she doesn’t hold anything against him.

“They have crossed paths and spoken to each other but have let the past go and just want each other to be happy,” the source noted. “They are both adults that realized their paths were not meant for each other in the end. Miranda is really just laid back at this point and tries to just not stress on the little things.”

Lambert and Shelton were married for four years before divorcing in the summer of 2015. Lambert started East shortly after the split while Shelton moved on to his Voice co-star Gwen Stefani. With Lambert’s relationship going so well, what are the chances of them exchanging vows?

Lambert and East haven’t officially discussed their wedding plans in public. It sounds like a wedding is in the works, but whether or not that happens in the near future is yet to be seen.

In the meantime, Lambert and East have been working hard on their respective tours. According to Wide Open Country, the pair joined forces last weekend for a special duet in Bossier City, Louisiana. Lambert surprised fans with a rendition of the 1971 hit, “Stay With Me.” While Lambert rocked the lead vocals, East shocked the crowd by joining Lambert on stage.

"For tonight you're gonna stay with me"- Rod Stewart. ????@bfluke #highwayvagabondtour #weshouldbefriends #weshouldbefringe #texasbama #getagrip A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Mar 15, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

The two performed great onstage and started dancing together before East gave her a quick kiss. Lambert later referred to East as her “baby boy.” The crowd of fans responded well to the cover and couldn’t help but notice their chemistry.

East and Lambert are currently in the middle of separate tours. Lambert’s tour is scheduled to continue through August, so there’s a strong chance that East will pop up again at some point down the road. Lambert launched her new tour after the release of her latest album, The Weight of These Wings. East’s last album, Delilah, was released in 2015.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]