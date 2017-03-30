‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Reacts To Baby Daddy Rumor On Twitter

Kailyn Lowry has been facing tons of baby daddy rumors online in recent weeks and earlier this week, the Teen Mom 2 star shot one of those rumors down.

Following reports tying her to JC Cueva, Chris Lopez and Tyler Hill, Kailyn Lowry addressed a rumor suggesting someone named Cabrell had fathered her third child.

“I just have one question is the new baby daddy Cabrell on Instagram? Just wanted to know if I’m right thanks,” wrote a Twitter user on March 28.

In response, Kailyn Lowry tweeted, “No wtf.”

Little one A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry is expecting her third child with a man who she has not yet named and also shares two younger children, Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, with her former partners, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, respectively.

While Kailyn Lowry is staying mum on the identity of her third baby’s daddy, many believe her mystery man is Chris Lopez. As In Touch Weekly magazine revealed to readers weeks ago, Lopez shared a few tweets that appeared to be pregnancy related back in January. In one of those tweets, Lopez spoke of his miracle child. In another, he said that he and someone else had both called something.

Although Chris Lopez’s tweet about a miracle child was deleted shortly after In Touch Weekly shared their story, he later commented on another rumor regarding the father of Kailyn Lowry’s child but deleted that tweet as well.

As for Kailyn Lowry, she’s made it clear that she has no intentions of revealing the name of her mystery man. In fact, days after her pregnancy news was shared, the longtime reality star denied Nessa Diab’s questions about the issue during a taping of a live Teen Mom 2 after show. She also told the host that she wasn’t ready to open up about her child’s father after confirming on Twitter that they were no longer dating.

I can’t wait to meet you A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

As fans continue to speculate on Kailyn Lowry’s possible baby daddy, a new report has suggested that Teen Mom 2 viewers may have to wait until the premiere of the next season before learning who the father is.

“It is a personal decision for [Kailyn Lowry] not to reveal who her baby daddy is,” a source told Hollywood Life. In fact, “Kailyn may or may not reveal the information when she feels the time is right.”

“People are asking her daily; dying to find out the name of the daddy and the gender of her baby,” the source said. “However, she is simply not ready to share that information.”

“The news will likely come out at some point, because the cameras will probably be rolling again soon,” the insider explained.

Although Kailyn Lowry may stay mum for the next several months, she and her co-stars are likely in production currently, or will be soon, on the new season of the show and by the end of the year, the series is expected to return to MTV.

Since sharing her baby news, Kailyn Lowry has been targeted with online backlash and compared to her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Jenelle Evans, whom she’s often been on the outs with. According to some fans, Kailyn Lowry is showing signs of heading in Evans’ direction by welcoming a third baby with a third man.

In January, Evans welcomed baby number three with David Eason. She also has two older sons from previous relationships.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]