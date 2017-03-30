‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Nick’s Stunned, Chloe Scrambles, Cane’s Dismayed

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday’s show tease that things are going to get quite explosive when it comes to Chloe’s secrets and Nick’s determination to find the truth about Adam’s supposed death. Chelsea is hesitant to believe that her best friend could have killed Adam, and these secrets will rock Genoa City when they finally emerge. The March 30 show also brings drama with Cane regarding Juliet, and Young and Restless spoilers note that Abby’s frustrations with Victoria and how things are going at Newman Enterprises will intensify.

Nick has come to feel certain that Chloe was involved in Adam’s apparent death, and Young and Restless spoilers indicate that he will place a GPS tracker on her car after he leaves Chelsea’s place. In the penthouse, Chelsea will try to get her friend to reveal more about what happened the night that Adam died, and when Chloe continues to play coy, Chelsea will admit that Nick found information detailing that there’s more to the story regarding what happened at the cabin that night.

Things will get heated as the two women butt heads over this, but Young and Restless spoilers hint that Chloe will do enough dancing and scrambling to convince Chelsea that there’s no big secret here. They will hug and turn their focus to the wedding planning instead, but there is a lot more yet to come on this front.

SheKnows Soaps indicates that Abby will open up to Ashley about her frustrations with Victoria, and Abby will mention how Victoria was tickled to have turned the tables on Jack somehow. The Young and the Restless spoilers share that Ashley will find this curious, and she’ll muse about how Victoria truly is Victor’s daughter. The two will also talk about how Scott is working with Victor on Newman’s memoir, and they will be a bit bewildered that Victor wants to move forward with such a project.

Juliet will meet with Victoria to interview for the position she wants. While Young and Restless spoilers note that Juliet will believe it went well, Victoria will ultimately decide that she doesn’t have enough experience for the job. Cane will be disappointed, and he’ll meet with Juliet to let her know. Unfortunately for Cane, Soap Central teases that he’s about to get troubling news from Juliet.

Once Cane tells Juliet the bad news regarding the job, she’ll tell him that he shouldn’t worry about their secret emerging. When he questions what she means, Young and Restless spoilers reveal that she’ll tell him that they had sex with one another in Tokyo. Viewers feel pretty certain that she’s fabricating this, and this isn’t the first time that he’s found himself in this type of position. How far will she go to take advantage of this delicate scenario?

Neil and Jack will connect, and Neil will tell his friend about the job offer he got from Ashley. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that this will infuriate Jack, and the two men will go on to discuss the new business venture that Neil and Devon plan to start. Ashley will show up soon after, and she and Jack will butt heads over the secrets they’ve been keeping from one another. They’ll also voice some concerns about Neil and Devon’s business, worrying that they may lure Lily and Cane away from Brash & Sassy to start their own line of cosmetics.

Nick will track down Chloe in an alley thanks to the GPS tracker he put on her car, and Young and Restless spoilers indicate that he’ll watch her put a bag into a garbage bin. Once she leaves, Nick will go pull it out, and when he returns to the Underground and opens it, he’ll find the wrench and tranquilizer gun that she had held onto after the cabin explosion that seemingly killed Adam. Viewers will have to wait and see how soon he shares this with Chelsea, but the discovery is sure to crush her when she finds out about it.

Is Lily and Cane’s marriage about to fall into crisis thanks to that drunken night in Toyko? What will Nick do with the wrench and dart gun, and will Chloe’s secret and Victor’s involvement with her finally come to light? Will viewers get answers about the gloved hand that put Adam’s wedding ring in a drawer after his supposed death? The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that things are going to be getting very intense during the episodes ahead, and fans cannot wait to see what comes next.

[Featured Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images]