Snake Eats Man: 23-Ft Python Swallows Man Whole – Real Or Fake? [Graphic Video]

There is a shocking and graphic video showing a 23-foot long python who swallowed a man whole, killing him. Warning: The below video titled “Giant Python Snake Eats Man in Indonesia” that shows the aftermath of a python that swallowed a man whole, which shows the snake’s body having been cut open to reveal the body of the man that that python swallowed whole, could be disturbing to some viewers.



Viewers are reacting to footage that proved a 23-foot long python swallowed the victim whole, as reported by National Geographic. Some are asking if the video is fake or a hoax, but it appears the shaky and grainy video showing a man inside a python could be indeed real. The man’s body appears slick and slimy inside the snake, with his boots and clothing still intact. The publication reports that only the man’s shoulders would have been difficult for the python to swallow whole, according to Mary-Ruth Low, Singapore Zoo’s research officer and an expert on pythons.

The man swallowed whole by the 23-foot-long python, as reported by USA TODAY, was named Akbar Salubiro.

According to Snopes, the video of the man found dead in the python could indeed by real, and not a fake hoax as some are assuming.

According to police, as reported by Complex, the python wasn’t moving when villagers found the snake in the ditch.

“They didn’t find him (Akbar), but the villagers saw an unmoving python in the ditch. They grew suspicious that maybe the snake had Akbar. When they cut it open, Akbar was inside.”

The friends of the man who was swallowed by the massive python, as reported by The Sun, heard him screaming and later found the man’s boots sticking out of the snake’s belly.

The man swallowed by the snake, according to Fox News, was a 25-year-old man from the island of Sulawesi, Indonesia. Identified as Akbar, the man had been missing ever since he failed to return from the palm oil fields owned by his family. His loved ones worried over his whereabouts, especially after reports of hearing the man’s screams circulated. Villagers believe the python attacked the man from the back and overtook him.

The shocking video of the man swallowed whole by a python, as reported by KRCRTV, went viral from the island of Sulawesi. The discovery happened at around 10 p.m. local time. Called a “reticulated” python, the snake represents one of the largest species and heaviest types of snakes on the planet.

The video of the snake that swallowed the Indonesian man whole, as reported by the New York Daily News, appeared on the Tribun Timur news website. It is a six-minute long and graphic video that slowly reveals the body of the man inside the snake as the python was cut open.

The missing man was found dead inside the python, reports My Fox Boston, on Monday‎. Villagers saw the snake and decided to cut open the swollen python in the village of Salubiro. The Indonesian man was likely first choked to death by the python before he was swallowed whole by the snake, reports whnt.com, and then the snake likely died after ‎choking on the man he choked and swallowed. The publication reports that it’s common for pythons to swallow animals. Conflicting reports claim that the villagers killed the snake themselves prior to cutting open its skin to reveal the body of the man that the python swallowed whole.

