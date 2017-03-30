Michael Strahan: ‘GMA’ Execs Allegedly Want Him Back On ‘Live’ Amid Feud Reports

Amid reports Michael Strahan supposedly isn’t on the best terms with some of his fellow Good Morning America anchors right now, reports are claiming the latest drama on the GMA set has created an “uncertain future” for Strahan.

Allegedly, Michael has become what Celebrity Insider described as being a “PR nightmare” for Good Morning America as reports claim he’s not clicking with viewers and those behind the scenes reportedly think he was better suited to Live With Kelly and Michael.

The drama began after photos surfaced of Strahan and Robin Roberts having what appeared to be a disagreement on the GMA set recently, which a representative for the network told Gossip Cop at the time was just a playful spat over the Super Bowl, but then continued amid new reports alleging Michael’s co-hosts are supposedly “sick” of the special treatment he’s been getting.

The site is now claiming that ABC executives supposedly “have no idea what to do” with Michael on GMA going forward amid reports he’s not been clicking with his co-anchors or viewers, because Strahan got a “solid contract” when he left Live With Kelly and Michael to join the ABC morning show full time last year.

The outlet even went on to claim that ABC network executives supposedly think that Michael was far better suited to sitting alongside Kelly Ripa on Live With Kelly and Michael, which is still yet to find a permanent replacement for Strahan almost a year after it was announced that he was leaving, but know that because of his GMA contract and his drama with Ripa that they cannot ask him to return to his former gig.

Michael’s Good Morning America feud drama has only continued in recent weeks, as Page Six reported that Strahan has supposedly been getting “special treatment” on GMA ever since he joined the Good Morning America co-hosting team full time, leaving his fellow anchors furious.

The site reported this week that Strahan is allegedly welcome with opened arms when he hits the GMA Times Square studio but claimed that “seasoned talent is treated like dirt” in comparison.

“[Michael Strahan’s] been given a lot of opportunity, flexibility, when the others who have been working there longer don’t get that kind of treatment,” claimed the outlet, suggesting that Michael isn’t exactly on the best terms with his Good Morning America co-hosts almost a year after leaving Kelly Ripa amid reports of a nasty feud.

Amid reports suggesting Michael and Robin allegedly had an argument over the Super Bowl, Page Six also reported that Strahan supposedly has drama with fellow GMA anchor Lara Spencer as the site claimed that Lara feels that the former football player has been stepping on her toes since he joined the morning show on a full time basis in 2016.

“There’s not a lot of love between the two,” said a source of Lara and Michael’s alleged tension on GMA when the cameras aren’t rolling. “They know how to put it on for the cameras, but he’s doing a lot of what Lara should be doing [on the show] and she’s not happy.”

But despite the multiple feud reports alleging that Michael’s jump from Live with Kelly and Michael almost a year ago isn’t exactly working out a year after Strahan and Ripa’s feud drama erupted, an ABC spokesperson denied the latest GMA feud accusations.

“That’s just bulls***,” a spokesperson said in response to Page Six’s report that Strahan and Spencer may be in a nasty feud on the set of Good Morning America, shooting down the claims by adding that the two GMA co-anchors “get along great.”

“Lara loves having someone with his sense of humor on the show,” added the ABC mouthpiece amid the GMA feud claims.

Michael and the spokesperson haven’t spoken out regarding Celebrity Insider’s claims that Strahan’s Good Morning America future is supposedly “uncertain” after leaving Live with Kelly and Michael, though they did claim that “Michael Strahan is lovely with the staff.”

What do you think of the latest feud and drama reports to swirl around Michael Strahan’s gig on Good Morning America?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]