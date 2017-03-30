April The Giraffe Labor Updates And Animal Adventure Park News, Watch Live Cam

April the giraffe is still pregnant and active labor may begin at any moment. If you’ve followed our labor updates, you’ll remember that the last sign or change we were looking for is the presence of milk in April’s teats. According to the Australasian Zookeeping giraffe husbandry manual, active labor should begin within two days after milk comes in. We’ve compared photos and documented the changes and agree with the Animal Adventure Park (AAP), the Harpursville, New York zoo where 15-year-old April and her five-year-old boyfriend Oliver “Ollie” live, that active labor will begin in days. Check out the article below for a detailed analysis of why we’re predicting the baby calf will be born within several days. Here is a current photo of April’s teats as they are filled and ready for a newborn baby calf.

April The Giraffe Baby Watch: New Photos Reveal Calf May Be Born Within Two Days https://t.co/ULajN5WIxW via Charisse Van Horn — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) March 29, 2017

You can watch the live giraffe cam in the following video playlist. Included are other important videos from the Animal Adventure Park featuring April, Oliver, other park animals, owner Jordan Patch, resident veterinarian Dr. Tim, handlers Allysa and Corey and more. You can even see a behind-the-scenes tour of the Animal Adventure Park, nursery, giraffe barn, loft and April’s stall where she will give birth to her calf any day.

This time frame coincides with official updates provided by the Animal Adventure Park as they have announced the confirmation of giraffe baby watch. It’s been a long journey to active labor since the Animal Adventure Park first started a behind-the-scenes look at pregnant April in January on Facebook before owner Jordan Patch set up the live YouTube cam on Feb. 10, 2017. The Inquisitr first broke the story with news that April’s calf’s birth would be imminent. As giraffes conceive twice per month, it is difficult to pinpoint an exact due date for the magnificent creatures. Instead of tracking on calendars, period gestation is determined and assessed by physical change and even behavioral symptoms. To date, April has met every change expected and is progressing beautifully towards active labor. All that is needed now is for that magical and mysterious moment when active labor begins and her calf is born.

There are no plans to interfere or intervene with April’s active labor and the process is usually over quickly. The Animal Adventure Park defines active labor as the appearance of calf’s hooves sticking out. From the point, the entire birthing process could be over in as little as 30 minutes. Due to the speed in which giraffes give birth, many are worried they will miss the live giraffe cam and birth of April’s calf. You can sign up to receive a free email notification through the giraffe watch active labor app, if you are concerned you might miss the birth live online. If you fear you will miss the birth of April’s calf, check out the active labor app.

APRIL THE GIRAFFE LIVE: ACTIVE LABOR APP WILL NOTIFY THOSE ON BABY CALF WATCH

#Inquisitr April The Giraffe Live: Active Labor App Will Notify Those On Baby Calf Watch https://t.co/I526OYC6BY — ArtsMusicMovies (@ArtsMusicMovies) March 29, 2017

The Animal Adventure Park continues to grow and expand as April continues to go viral. Millions have watched the live cam and there is concern April’s active labor will break the Internet. More than 100,000 view the live giraffe cam simultaneously while waiting for the appearance of calf’s hooves. The Animal Adventure Park has announced news of expanding their facility and will add more animals and exhibits to their property. Currently, they are in a deal with Toys R Us, but calls for the AAP to move into television have been heard across social media. Many would like to see owner Jordan Patch with his own television program similar to the Crocodile Hunter or Jack Hanna. Patch and the AAP team have a unique and trusting bond with their animals and many would like to see that continue. While the Animal Adventure Park plans to shut down the live cam after the giraffe calf is born and introduced to the world, the public wants more in the form of live cams and even television broadcasts.

ANIMAL ADVENTURE PARK EXPANDS AS BABY WATCH, APRIL THE GIRAFFE LIVE CAM GO VIRAL

Animal Adventure Park Expands As Baby Watch, April The Giraffe Live Cam Go Viral https://t.co/qgkIgqjiNQ — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) March 29, 2017

Animal Adventure Park Giraffe Barn Tour, Chat With Jordan Patch, Watch Live Cam: On March… https://t.co/XPwV3WyFUv — FRANCIS K S LIM (@cgnetwork) March 29, 2017

The Animal Adventure Park will not keep April’s and Oliver’s giraffe calf at the park, but the calf will be rehomed to a zoo with an active giraffe-conservation program. Some have questioned whether the separation will have an emotional impact on April.

#ApriltheGiraffe Animal Adventure Park talks rehoming April the Giraffe's baby calf. Watch live cam.#calfwatch… https://t.co/dpnSd2SlyV — Live Eagle Cam (@eaglecamlive) March 30, 2017

Now that giraffe baby watch is officially underway, people are preparing to celebrate worldwide. Champagne bottles with giraffe-themed labels are being ordered and many are writing poems and even praying for a safe delivery for both mom and calf. Are you watching and waiting for April’s active labor to begin and the calf to be born?

Giraffe Baby Watch Takes Over #SocialMedia After April's Live Zoo Cam Goes Viral – The Inquisitr : https://t.co/4uQlrGWZWo — Blogger (@BloggerAu) March 30, 2017

Watch the live cam above and don’t miss a single second of April’s active labor, delivery and birth of her baby giraffe. The calf will stand in approximately 30 minutes and be able to run alongside April within several hours. Please leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by PhotoStock-Israel/Shutterstock]