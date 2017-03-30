Matt And Jeff Hardy WWE Return: Will They Win Tag Team Titles At ‘WrestleMania’?

By now, we know that Matt and Jeff Hardy’s WWE return is almost good as confirmed. But many are wondering when this return would take place, and if it would be plausible to expect the Broken Hardys (or Hardy Boyz) at WrestleMania 33, specifically in a match for the RAW or SmackDown Tag Team Championships. There have also been rumors of them possibly winning the RAW tag titles as surprise entrants in what is currently booked as a three-way match for the belts.

With almost a month having passed since talks broke down between Matt and Jeff Hardy and Impact Wrestling, it would seem as if the team known on Impact as The Broken Hardys is close to returning to WWE, where the brothers first made their name in the late-1990s. And while they currently hold Ring of Honor’s World Tag Team Championships, a recent subscriber-only report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestleZone) suggests that it’s “more of a question of ‘what day/brand’, not ‘if'” as far as a Matt and Jeff Hardy WWE return is concerned.

Considering how the Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer is thought of as a well-connected, experienced source of WWE rumors, one could say that Matt and Jeff’s return to WWE is almost good to go. But while many are asking whether they would return with their recent gimmicks as The Broken Hardys or as the Hardy Boyz who made it big in WWE’s Attitude Era, others are wondering whether Matt and Jeff Hardy could make it back in time for WrestleMania 33 on April 2 in Orlando.

That, after all, comes just one day after the brothers are scheduled to defend their ROH World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks at the independent promotion’s SuperCard of Honor XI pay-per-view in nearby Lakeland. And on April 2 itself, the Hardys will be appearing at the “#BrokenTailgate Party” in Orlando, which wraps up at 6 p.m., right around the middle of the ‘Mania kickoff show.

This will be the #LadderMatch match that steals this MONUMENTAL week of wrestling. And it's because #HouseHardy is in it. pic.twitter.com/TLFsnTlhYF — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 29, 2017

WrestleMania 33‘s already-packed card, as it seems, only has room for one tag team championship match — Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows defending against Enzo Amore and Big Cass and Cesaro and Sheamus in a three-way match for the RAW Tag Team titles. WWE’s website has this match listed as a Triple Threat Ladder Match, and if you’re familiar with the Hardys’ history in WWE, their “Team Xtreme” personas as The Hardy Boyz had them taking part in many a ladder match. But one publication claims that Matt and Jeff Hardy’s WWE return won’t just involve a surprise appearance at WrestleMania, but also the RAW Tag Team Championships on what could be their first day back in the company.

SportsKeeda claims that it was informed by “sources” weeks ago that WWE creative officials wanted the Hardys to win the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 33, preferably in a ladder match. With WWE now having made the ladders stipulation, the publication believes that this is a clear sign Matt and Jeff Hardy are coming back to WWE, and returning as RAW tag champs.

“Well, last night on RAW, we saw exactly what we were told about, when Gallows and Anderson attacked Sheamus and Cesaro backstage with a ladder before the unlikely pairing took revenge later on in the night, by attacking Gallows and Anderson on their way to ring. This is the exact potential booking scenario we were told about.”

Our very last order was from an Andrew Jones. Congrats ! A signed poster will ship free with your order. Thank you all for a great 5 years pic.twitter.com/BbyZDCLRS9 — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017

Earlier, it was rumored that the Hardys would instead challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at ‘Mania, but with Jimmy and Jey Uso now among the 30 men entering the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, that might not be an option anymore. Still, the Inquisitr wrote earlier today that many fans still want to see the Hardys end up on SmackDown Live, due to what they perceive as better booking on the blue brand.

Due to the gimmicks’ popularity, it goes without saying that an added bonus for these fans would be Matt and Jeff Hardy making a WWE return under their “Broken” gimmicks, regardless of brand. This may include something similar that doesn’t use the word “broken,” due to legal issues the brothers and Matt’s wife Reby currently have with Impact Wrestling.

[Featured Image by “Broken” Matt Hardy/Twitter]