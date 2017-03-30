Tom Cruise’s New Girlfriend Vanessa Kirby Picked By Scientology Leaders?

Tom Cruise’s rumored new girlfriend was reportedly picked for him by Church of Scientology leaders.

Several media outlets have reported the Mission Impossible star and longtime Scientology follower may even be engaged to Vanessa Kirby, star of the Netflix series The Crown, with church officials having played the role of matchmaker.

Cruise was previously married to actress Katie Holmes and it’s long been rumored that church officials were also instrumental in the two of them becoming an item. Neither Kirby or Holmes were affiliated with the church when they became linked to Cruise, though Holmes did convert after the two officially started dating.

Cruise and Kirby are said to have had chemistry almost from the moment they met on the set of the upcoming sixth Mission Impossible movie.

“Tom flipped for her work and told the other Mission: Impossible producers that he had to have Vanessa for a crucial role for the franchise’s sixth installment,” said a source. “They had instant chemistry, and of course she got the role. He’s blown her away with his endless charm and energy. He thinks she’s perfect to be his next wife. He wants to make her the next Mrs. Tom Cruise.”

Cruise and Holmes were also once on a similar fast track, with the Hollywood mega star proposing to her just eight weeks after they met, prompting even more speculation that church leaders may have had a hand in igniting their whirlwind romance.

Kirby previously dated Douglas Booth, a co-star on BBC’s Great Expectations.

Meanwhile, former Scientology member and current critic Leah Remini has yet to weigh in on news of one of the church’s most famous members perhaps being ready to walk down the aisle once again.

Remini recently charged Cruise and fellow church member John Travolta are so worshipped by other members either could get away with murder in their eyes.

“It’s called ethics protection,” she said during a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience show. “There’s another policy called the responsibility of leaders, which he says that what you gotta do to protect the leader you gotta do it. If you see a body, you gotta clean it up.”

Remini left the church she grew up apart of in 2013 and has since embarked a crusade she claims is aimed at exposing its hypocrisies. Her A&E aired docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermatch has played to shocking reviews and wide audiences.

Her harsh and nonstop rebuke of the church recently prompted Hollywood star and fellow Scientology member Giovanni Ribisi to question the motivations behind her crusade.

“There’s a lot of money behind it,” he said in a recent radio interview. “It’s turned into such a controversy to where you go out, you make a documentary about it. You know, the person who’s doing that is making money off it.”

Remini also blasted the church in her memoir Troublemaker. She has previously claimed she started to have reservations about the church more than a decade ago or around the time Cruise and Holmes were planning their nuptials.

According to Remini, after she dared to ask why the wife of church founder David Miscavige was not attending the ceremony she was taken to task by leaders and essentially told not to ask questions. Shelly Miscaviage still has not been seen in public for years.

Remini now claims the church is notorious for keeping people isolated from others, particularly those who have ever been critical of the church at some point and time. She insists the “disconnection” is aimed at maintaining all control.

Church leaders have responded by blasting Remini as a “has-been actress now a decade removed from the peak of her career” and an “obnoxious, spiteful ex-Scientologist” who “stage managed her departure from the Church of Scientology.”

[Featured Image by Ken Ishii/Getty Images]