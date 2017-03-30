Kathryn Dennis Shares ‘Southern Charm’ Season 4 Cast Photo, Teases New Episodes

Kathryn Dennis and her co-stars are just days away from the Season 4 premiere of Southern Charm and on Instagram, she recently shared a cast photo.

Ahead of the Monday night debut of the new season, Kathryn Dennis took to social media to share a cast photo and tease fans of the upcoming episodes of the Bravo TV reality series.

“Drumroll y’all: Southern Charm: Charleston. 5 days y’all!” Kathryn Dennis wrote in the caption of the photo. “April 3 is the day the hot mess is here for you babe. Season IV in one word: revealing! Intensity defeats extensity every time.

Kathryn Dennis went on to include several hash tags, which read, “#icanreadyouhoney #illspillyourunsweetenedtea #leftovers #businessdrivenapologies #whatevs #justwantpeace #advanceyoursoul #vasalinesmiles #READ:SouthernStyle #youforeverybody #you’rebasicallyanextra.”

Kathryn Dennis joined the reality series for Season 1 and during the first season, she struck up a romance with fellow cast member Thomas Ravenel. Quickly, their relationship became one of the series’ main storylines.

Following their Southern Charm Season 1 hookup, Kathryn Dennis discovered she was pregnant and on March 24, 2014, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Kensington Calhoun Ravenel. At the time, Kathryn Dennis was 22-years-old while her then-partner was 51. While Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel enjoyed parenthood for several months, their relationship ultimately became strained and eventually, they called it quits — but only temporarily. As fans will recall, Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel got back together a short time after their split and on November 9, 2015, their second child, son Saint Julien Rembert Ravenel, was born.

During Southern Charm Season 3, Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel were seen at odds and as the season came to an end, rumors swirled claiming Dennis was using drugs. In turn, she and Ravenel went to court for custody and after she allegedly failed a drug test, Ravenel was given the upper hand. As All About the Tea revealed at the time, Thomas Ravenel, who had previously been kept from his kids for long periods of time, was allowed supervised time with his children while Dennis was reportedly placed on supervised visitation. The outlet also revealed that Ravenel agreed to allow Dennis’ parents to supervise her visits.

At the end of last year, around the time production on Southern Charm Season 4 began, Kathryn Dennis took to Twitter and shocked fans by revealing she would not be continuing on with the series. Then, weeks later, she returned to social media and confirmed she would be returning.

“SO excited that I can officially say..I AM returning for #SeasonIV of Southern Charm!! April 3rd–Mark the date, sip thy tea, debuting will be the metamorphosis of me,” she wrote. “Most importantly, I want to thank every single one of my fans!!!! I returned because of y’alls support and truly believing in me..it sincerely helped me get through the most difficult time of my life. I love you all!!!!! I’ll make you proud!! ”

While the current custody agreement between Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel has not been confirmed, Dennis regularly shares photos and videos of herself and her children on social media, which seems to suggest that she is at least allowed regular visitation.

As for Kathryn Dennis’ love life, she does not appear to be dating anyone at the moment but was linked to a couple of men last year.

To see more of Kathryn Dennis and her co-stars, tune into the Season 4 premiere of Southern Charm on Monday, April 3, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. Check out a sneak peek at the upcoming season below.

