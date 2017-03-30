Robin Thicke, Paula Patton About To Settle Custody Battle Over Son Julian

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton are close to settling their custody battle over their six-year-old son Julian, TMZ reports.

Sources close to the estranged pair claimed that Patton already gave Thicke the go-signal to spend more time with their son. They reportedly came to the realization that their legal battles are taking an emotional toll on Julian and that it’s probably wiser to work toward a settlement.

Robin Thicke, Paula Patton on Verge of Custody Settlement https://t.co/IhJxraPazC via @TMZ — alexander (@lookmaker123) March 30, 2017

Robin Thicke, however, is facing an open case filed by the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services after Julian reportedly complained to teachers at school that his father spanked him. Thicke denied the accusation, saying in court documents that he uses “light spanking” as a last resort, which he claimed is something he and Paula agreed on during their marriage.

“On a very rare occasion and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law — open hand on the butt. This is the type of discipline to which Paula and I agreed during our marriage.”

Robin Thicke And Son Enjoy Some Fun Day Alone https://t.co/bk9fSPnHno Pls RT pic.twitter.com/iCZwxdTMbv — Ukpe Thompson (@peddygist) March 24, 2017

Patton, for her part, filed an emergency order limiting the “Blurred Lines” singer’s time with his son to monitored daytime visits only. The Warcraft star said in court documents that Julian’s behavior has become “very concerning” since he learned that her dad learned of his complaints.

Robin Thicke also alleged in court papers that Patton was only trying to get back at him for not being invited to his father Alan Thicke’s funeral in December last year.

“It is my belief that Paula holds residual anger towards me because I and my family would not permit her or her family to attend the funeral of my father on December 20, 2016,” the singer wrote in the papers. “Paula did not have a positive relationship with my father … As such, she was not welcome at his funeral. It is my belief that Paula only wanted to attend because it would have resulted in additional public exposure for her.”

Julian reportedly became fearful of his dad Robin but TMZ reported that they’ve been spending lots of quality time together in the last few weeks while Paula Patton was out of town filming. The boy was reportedly more “comfortable” with his father since then.

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton was planning on settling the custody battle last weekend but the pair decided they still have some issues to sort out before they went ahead with it. Sources said that the settlement will finally push through in a week.

Meanwhile, reports claim that Thicke and Patton’s divorce is also on the verge of being finalized.

Things got ugly between Robin and Paula earlier in the year when police were called to the latter’s California home in connection to her custody battle with Thicke.

As reported by US Weekly, Thicke called police officers to her estranged wife’s home because she allegedly refused to release their son to him, which he said violated their custody order. In a video posted to TMZ, Patton can be seen explaining her side to the officers and thanking them for showing up. Thicke, however, was nowhere to be found in the video. The site reported that deputies went into the house and talked to Julian, who said he was scared to leave with his dad.

Paula Patton dated Robin Thicke when she was only 14-years-old.

In an interview with Meredith Vieira in 2015, Patton said she felt like “a real woman” when she finally ended her nine-year-marriage with Robin Thicke, as reported by Daily Mail.

“I live in a place of gratitude and growing up in many ways I think, I moved from my parents’ house to moving in with Robin and now I’m like becoming an adult at this old age,” Paula said. “I’m really like a real woman now.”

