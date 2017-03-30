Kim Kardashian X-Rated Sex Tape Video Anniversary Occurs Amid Baby Bombshell

Kim Kardashian owes part of her fame to an X-rated video, and that sex tape video is now celebrating its unofficial anniversary after surviving for a decade. Ranking as the most-viewed X-rated video in history, Kim Kardashian, Superstar features Kardashian and her former boyfriend, Ray J, and it was released by Vivid Entertainment, reported the Huffington Post.

Kim has stated that no one in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan was involved in leaking the sex tape. However, because of the unprecedented success of the X-rated video, there has been skepticism about her claim that neither Kardashian nor her famous momager, Kris Jenner, had a role in leaking the sex tape.

Although Kim even initially sued in an attempt to block Vivid Entertainment from releasing the X-rated video, the biography Kardashian Dynasty claims that Vivid would not have revealed plans to release the sex tape unless they were aware that Kardashian would agree after settling on a price.

The author of that biography, Ian Halperin, also alleged that Kim’s decision to sue was “nothing more than an attempt to portray herself as a victim of an unscrupulous thief or Ray J himself.”

However, Vivid Entertainment CEO Steve Hirsch stated that the company received the X-rated video from a third party. Moreover, he said that he made the decision to set up a deal to release the sex tape because of all the individuals to whom Kardashian was connected rather than her fame at the time. Hirsch denied that Kim was involved.

“The next step was trying to get a deal done. She wasn’t involved in that,” said the CEO. “It was trying to get a deal done with the people who had the footage.”

The individuals who had the X-rated video footage “guaranteed” that Vivid Entertainment could distribute it, according to Hirsch, and it was the announcement that the company had the sex tape that led to the lawsuit drama.

“We announced we had the [sex tape] footage, and that’s when we started getting legal letters from Kim’s attorney.”

As for how much Kardashian received for selling Vivid the sex tape footage, reports have estimated that Kim earned $5 million. However, Kardashian’s lawyer, Marty Singer, described that estimate as “greatly inflated.”

When it comes to the origin of the X-rated video footage, Page Six reported that it dates back to 2002, when Kim was in a “serious” relationship with Ray J. That October, 22-year-old Kardashian and 21-year-old Ray J took a trip to Cabo, Mexico, to celebrate her 23rd birthday.

On that trip, the couple took a handheld camcorder. They filmed themselves having sex on several occasions. That sex tape footage subsequently was transformed into the X-rated video released to the public by Vivid Entertainment as Kim Kardashian, Superstar, a 41-minute film.

The anniversary of that X-rated video comes just as Kim has dropped a bombshell about having a third baby. With her announcement filmed as part of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality TV star announced that she wants another child even though it is possible that she will struggle with a high-risk pregnancy, reported People.

“I want my kids to have siblings, but the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me.”

However, although Kim wants North, 3, and Saint, 1, to have siblings, her mother Kris Jenner has expressed concern. Kardashian has shared the challenges she faced in her previous pregnancies along with options that her doctor has provided.

“You could bleed to death,” warned Jenner bluntly.

Kim’s revelation on Keeping Up With The Kardashians is her first announcement that she and her husband Kanye West are trying to conceive a third child. When Kardashian made her announcement to two of her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, the shock on Khloe’s face was evident.”

“I’m going to try to have one more baby.”

However, Kris issued another warning to Kim.

“I don’t want you to do something that would put you in danger,” said Jenner.

When Kardashian was pregnant with North in 2013, she experienced a potentially fatal high blood pressure pregnancy complication, preeclampsia. Kim also struggled through a high-risk pregnancy and labor complications in 2015 with Saint, according to Us Weekly.

“Having a kid would jeopardize Kim’s health incredibly,” a Kardashian source told the publication. “Doctors have told her no.”

The insider also revealed that Kim and Kanye are considering other options.

“They’re open to surrogacy.”

Moreover, on a November episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim even suggested the possibility that she use Khloe or Kourtney as the surrogate.

