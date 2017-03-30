‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny Rages At Jax Over Kidney Lie

General Hospital spoilers for the first week of April reveal Jasper Jax (Ingo Rademacher) is back and he’s got a lot of explaining to do. GH fans know Jax has been lying to Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) for years and his dishonesty has directly contributed to the breakup of Carly and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Sonny will explode when the ugly truth comes out.

Jax Returns With Long Overdue Truth

Next week, General Hospital spoilers say Jax is back in Port Charles and is finally ready to reveal the ugly secret he’s been keeping for years. It’s hard to say just how long Jax has been keeping the black market kidney donor truth hidden from his loved ones. Josslyn was born in 2009 and the kidney transplant took place in 2011 yet she’s now mysteriously a teenager.

The current General Hospital timeline has Joss less than two when she got Nelle Hayes’ (Chloe Lanier) kidney and Joss is now 14 or so. Going at it backwards, it seems like Jax has been keeping this really big bad secret for more than a decade. It’s terrible that Jax kept all this hidden for so long and it looks like he would never have told the truth if not forced to by events.

Sad News Then Bad News

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central say Jax is back on Monday, April 3 and delivers some sad news, probably details of Lady Jane Jack’s (Barbara Tarbuck) passing away. Then the next day on Tuesday, April 4, Carly finally gets the truth from Jax. Last time Jax was in town, Carly tried to get him into her bed. Let’s hope this time he doesn’t get with her and then spills the beans.

Jax also has to tell Josslyn the truth about him buying her kidney. Joss has felt terrible about it being Nelle’s kidney that was sold to her, but it will be even worse when she finds out her dad was the villain in this scenario. Josslyn has always idolized Jax and this will crush her. Josslyn will feel bad for Nelle and General Hospital spoilers say she’ll reveal the truth to Michael Quartermaine (Chad Duell) too.

Sonny Blows Up!

The General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, April 6 predict Sonny gets stunning news and that will be when he learns that Carly’s knight in shining armor has finally been tarnished. Sonny will be gleeful that his rival for Carly’s heart has been taken down a notch or two but then anger will take over Sonny. This CarSon split is hitting Sonny hard even though he triggered the split with the ultimatum.

Sonny will confront Jax over his role in bringing Nelle into their lives. Sonny is still intent on blaming Nelle – and now Jax – for the breakup of his marriage. General Hospital spoilers tell us Sonny still cannot acknowledge his blame for his split with Carly. It was Sonny’s lying pact with Nelle that infuriated Carly more than the cheating that set Carly off and led to the beginning of the end of CarSon.

Will The Truth Fix CarSon?

General Hospital spoilers say Sonny will feel vindicated after Jax tells the truth that Nelle coming into their lives is all on him. Sonny may also assume that Jax’s lies coming out will magically repair his marriage to Carly but that doesn’t seem likely. Jax’s guiltiness doesn’t erase what Sonny did or the repeated lies he told Carly. Sonny won’t see it that way but Carly will.

General Hospital spoilers predict Sonny as a new love interest coming his way, so it seems 100% that CarSon are done (at least for now). Jax also owes a visit to Nelle and General Hospital spoilers promise he’ll go see the kidney donor and apologize for his role in ruining her life and sending her on this revenge scheme that brought her to Port Chuck to wreck lives.

Jax finally telling the truth will help things begin to heal but Sonny will still be furious. Perhaps the mobster will feel better the following week when Nelle finally confesses that she and Sonny never had sex according to the latest General Hospital spoilers.

