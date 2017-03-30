Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani: The Wedding Is Reportedly Off!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are in no rush to walk down the aisle. Despite months of wedding rumors, the couple may not be thinking about the tying the knot anytime soon. Did they call the wedding off?

An inside source told Hollywood Life that Shelton and Stefani are content with dating and are not in a rush to get married. They are, however, still in love and enjoy being with each other. They just aren’t ready to make a long-term commitment.

“Blake and Gwen are no longer in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, but they still love each other very much and are very happy with each other,” the insider noted. “And an engagement or wedding will not change that, so they aren’t rushing into any of that. So, a real honeymoon isn’t on the horizon anytime soon. They are happy with their current status of being boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Shelton has been dating his Voice co-star since back in late 2015. Their relationship has been strong over the past year and the two are constantly seen spending time together. Shelton is also close with Stefani’s three boys — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Their strong relationship has only fueled reports of an engagement and future wedding. Neither of them, however, have confirmed their plans and whether or not they want to get serious. Even if a wedding is off the table, at least it sounds like their romance is alive and well.

According to Celebrity Insider, wedding rumors kicked into high gear after multiple sources confirmed that Shelton and Stefani were in talks with Jerri Woolworth, a well-known wedding planner in Hollywood. Woolworth denied any comment on the matter.

There’s always the possibility that Shelton and Stefani don’t want to tie the knot because of their previous failed marriages. Blake Shelton separated from Miranda Lambert in the summer of 2015 while Stefani divorced Rossdale a few months later. Stefani and Rossdale were married for 14 years. Shelton and Lambert were together four years before parting ways.

Whatever their reasoning for delaying the wedding, it’s clear that Shelton and Stefani are in love. The two are currently competing against each other on The Voice and aren’t afraid to flirt in front of the cameras. In their latest back and forth, Us Magazine reports that Shelton faked jealousy after Stefani’s comments about Chris Blue’s performance.

“Chris, you let yourself completely get absorbed into the music, almost as an out-of-body experience,” she told him. “I don’t even know if I was listening to your voice because I was so mesmerized by your body.”

Shelton immediately fired back, “Hey! What the —?” while staring Blue down, who responded, “I’m sorry, Blake!”

Meanwhile, People reports that Stefani recently took fans on a backstage tour and offered a glimpse into what happens in between takes. The “No Doubt” alum filmed the video with her iPhone and ran into host Carson Daly near his trailer. Stefani asked him what it’s like working with all the stars on the show. Daly shared that it’s been great interacting with everyone and revealed he’s a big fan of all the coaches.

Stefani, of course, also knocked on Shelton’s trailer, where she caught the country crooner taking a well-deserved nap. “I’m doing some research on my team,” he told her while lying down on a couch. “Just closing my eyes and imagining what they are going to do.”

Tell us! Do you think Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani should get married? Let us know in the comments and check out some of their cutest moments in the clip below.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards]